Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,782 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,580 in the last 365 days.

Make a Splash: 4 Product Launch Press Release Examples

Create Excitement and Get Media Attention

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launching a new product can be challenging, especially in today’s competitive markets. But we’re here to help!

To ensure a successful announcement, use these examples to inspire your next press release.

You’ll learn:

  • How to write an engaging headline
  • How to use multimedia to your advantage
  • Why powerful quotes are so important
  • And more!

Read the full post.

Create Excitement and Get Media Attention

About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. It starts with GlobeNewswire, which for more than 30 years has been the globally trusted press release distribution and regulatory filing service to leading organizations. From there, gain deeper audience insights with our world-class media and social monitoring tools, and elevate shareholder confidence with our award-winning investor relations solutions, so that you—the modern PR, IR and marketing pro—are well-equipped to engage, educate and excite your audience.

Notified is a part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

Media Contact

Caroline Smith
Caroline.smith@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29112128-2c31-4f2c-ba0a-52670465ab60


Primary Logo

Make a Splash: 4 Product Launch Press Release Examples

Create Excitement and Get Media Attention

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Make a Splash: 4 Product Launch Press Release Examples

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more