EnerGeo Alliance and IBP Signed a Reciprocal Agreement

The two trade associations agreed to collaborate on common issues in the respective regions and areas of interest.

Houston, U.S., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerGeo Alliance and IBP, Brazilian Petroleum and Gas Institute, announced that they entered into an agreement to work together on shared issues and common areas of interest.

The reciprocal agreement, signed today in Rio de Janeiro during the ROG.e 2024 event, lays the framework for future collaboration on regulatory efforts and participation in issue-based joint trade workgroups.

It also includes benefits of reciprocal recognition and attribution to trades' contributions in joint efforts, cross-promotion activities, and privileged conditions to access publications and events.

"We welcome this agreement and look forward to many opportunities to collaborate with IBP," commented Nikki Martin, EnerGeo Alliance President & CEO. "At EnerGeo Alliance, we believe in the power of collaboration to address shared issues and continue to shape the future of the energy and energy geoscience industries."

“We are very pleased with the partnership with EnergGeo Alliance. It´s an important move to broaden technical knowledge promotion and reach out to new audiences,” commented Roberto Ardenghy, IBP President & CEO.

About EnerGeo Alliance

Founded in 1971, EnerGeo Alliance is the global trade alliance for the energy geoscience industry, the intersection where earth science and energy meet. EnerGeo Alliance and its member companies span more than 50 countries, and together, unify to open the gateway to the safe discovery, development, and delivery of mainstay sources of energy, alternative energy and low-carbon energy solutions that meet our growing world’s needs. Together, we are Making Energy Possible.

About Brazilian Petroleum and Gas Institute (IBP)

Founded in 1957, IBP is a private, non-profit organization focused on promoting the development of the Brazilian oil, gas and energy industry in a competitive, sustainable, ethical and socially responsible environment. Today, it gathers more than 200 member companies, and it is recognized as an important industry representative through the dissemination of technical knowledge, our products and services, and for fostering debates related to the main industry issues. Organizer of energy events in Brazil, such as ROG.e (Rio Oil & Gas) and OTC Brasil, the Institute also develops educational solutions through its sectoral university, UnIBP. In addition, IBP has an innovation hub, iUP, and is also the Product Certification Body for the Equipment Self-Inspection Service (SPIE), contributing to increased reliability, safety, and operational efficiency of industrial facilities in the country. Learn more at www.ibp.org.br.

Michela Fumagalli EnerGeo Alliance 713-584-3391 mfumagalli@energeoalliance.org

