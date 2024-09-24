Tersa Earth and Silica-X Sign MoU to Revolutionize Mining and Waste Management with AI-Powered Biotech and Zero-Waste Solutions

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh off its recognition as a Top Innovator in the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Sustainable Mining Challenge, Tersa Earth Innovations Inc. announces signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Silica-X Inc . The collaboration will integrate Silica-X’s cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology, WastePoint AI , and solution set into Tersa Earth’s operations, positioning the company as a leader in AI-driven biotech and zero-waste solutions for the mining and waste management industries.



Yesterday, Tersa Earth was recognized as one of only 12 global innovators for its groundbreaking innovative TersaClean technology, which remediates mining tailings and transforms them into valuable resources. This recognition, awarded at the World Economic Forum’s Sustainable Development Impact Meetings, solidifies Tersa Earth’s commitment to scaling its environmental impact globally while aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“This recognition from the World Economic Forum underscores the game-changing potential of our technology. And now, by integrating WastePoint AI into our systems, we will accelerate our R&D processes, optimize resource use, and will be able to offer our customers and partners a first-of-its-kind biotech solution,” said Barinder Rasode, CEO of Tersa Earth. “This MoU with Silica-X is a critical step toward our mission to not only reclaim value from waste but also to be restorative and regenerative in our approach — delivering tangible environmental, societal, and economic benefits.”

Leveraging AI and Biotech to Drive Sustainability and Growth

Central to the collaboration is WastePoint, a multi-modal AI system developed by Silica-X, which offers unparalleled capabilities in analyzing and optimizing waste management and mining processes. Powered by Silica-X's proprietary Functional Presence Engine, WastePoint integrates with Tersa Earth’s biotech solutions to improve decision-making and efficiency through advanced data analysis, predictive modeling, and natural language processing. This unique AI system will allow Tersa Earth to:

Create comprehensive databases for tailings and microbial consortia for material capture and processing.

Optimize reactor inputs for extracting precious metals and critical materials.

Enhance computational models that predict and improve the efficiency of chemical reactions in biotech-enabled mining operations.

Reduce costs and testing time by offering predictive input/output analysis models.

Integrate AI-driven solutions to scale Tersa Earth’s capabilities while providing a tailored approach for each client.



Delivering Value to Tersa’s Customers

The partnership between Tersa Earth and Silica-X will benefit Tersa Earth’s customers by leveraging AI for more efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable mining operations. Through the integration of WastePoint AI, Tersa Earth will be able to:

Increase resource and metal recovery from remediation and rejuvenation processes, helping clients extract more value from existing operations.

Save time and money for mining companies by utilizing predictive modeling and optimized operational processes.

Provide mining companies valuable insights for ongoing and future operations through comprehensive tailings and microbial consortia databases.

Future-proof mining companies by helping them adapt to upcoming challenges and opportunities in sustainable mining practices, ensuring long-term operational resilience.

Innovating for the Future: People, Planet, Profit

Philip Galland, CEO of Silica-X, highlighted the transformative potential of their joint efforts: “Tersa Earth’s innovative ARD remediation and metal recovery perfectly complement our mission of turning industrial waste into valuable earth-friendly synthetic materials. WastePoint AI, a first-of-its-kind multi-modal system designed for industrial residues and mining tailings, combines LLM technology with physics-driven modeling and our proprietary Functional Presence Engine. This complex system enables industries to optimize waste management, extract value from previously untapped resources, and restore ecosystems in ways previously thought impossible."

The Tersa Earth and Silica-X collaboration will continue to focus on the philosophy of “people, planet, profit,” using AI and biotech-powered solutions to reclaim value from waste while restoring damaged environments. By turning brownfields into greenfields, their combined expertise will mitigate environmental liabilities and create new revenue streams through resource recovery and the creation of earth-friendly materials for infrastructure.

Integrating WastePoint AI into Tersa Earth’s operations highlights a forward-thinking, data-driven approach to sustainability. By merging AI with environmental innovation, both companies will explore ways to enhance client delivery, improve resource efficiency, and optimize operational strategies across the mining and waste management sectors. Together, they will unlock new opportunities for growth while contributing to global sustainability efforts.

About Tersa Earth innovations

Tersa Earth is poised to revolutionize the way people view resource development through its innovative approach to mining waste remediation and metal recovery. Based in Burnaby, Canada, we are pioneering a groundbreaking, carbon-neutral technology that remediates harmful acid rock drainage (ARD) and recovers valuable metals from waste. Our innovative approach neutralizes water and removes toxic metals, all while reclaiming lost value and improving environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. With Tersa Earth, we’re not just treating waste—we’re reclaiming the future of mining for sustainable, long-term growth. Let's heal the planet and unlock new value together.

About Silica-X Inc.

Silica-X, Inc. is at the forefront of transforming waste into valuable resources, revolutionizing how we handle industrial byproducts and waste. Leveraging advanced AI, materials science, and innovative technologies, Silica-X has developed geosynthetic materials called GEMs™; these synthetic mineralized stones are from waste streams such as combustion residues, mining tailings, and post-consumer and industrial glass. These materials have broad applications in green infrastructure, filtration, and environmental remediation, all while sequestering CO2 and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Our WastePoint.ai platform brings together traditionally separate industries in a collaboration aimed at utilizing each other’s waste to create products through economic valorization, developing dynamic models that address regional market needs, and creating a sustainable, resilient, zero-waste infrastructure and future. With a proven track record, partnerships with leading research institutions, and a commitment to combating climate change, and growing the circular economy, Silica-X is turning today's waste into tomorrow's planet-saving solutions. Join us in reshaping the future of sustainability and capturing a share of the projected $750 billion green materials market by 2030.

Media Contact

Meryl D’Souza

media@tersa.earth

+1 236 558 3822

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.