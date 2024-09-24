The MoneyShow Orlando: “Politics and Your Money” to be held Oct. 17-19, 2024

Auspicious event features 70+ speakers focused on portfolio positioning in the run-up to the 2024 U.S. presidential election, coupled with actionable insights for the coming decade in financial markets.

ORLANDO, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – MoneyShow , a renowned producer of financial conferences for affluent investors, active traders, and financial advisors, is pleased to announce it will host The MoneyShow Orlando: Politics and Your Money (“the event”) at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate Oct. 17-19, 2024.



MoneyShow conferences are industry bellwether events offering world-class educational opportunities in investing and trading. They also engender high-powered networking and fluid knowledge exchange that help make profitable connections that last a lifetime.

This three-day event is specifically tailored to help attendees assess the strength of their portfolios in the run-up to the U.S. presidential election, build a sound understanding of the spectrum of probabilities across asset classes, and adjust holdings to ensure robustness, return, and agility heading into 2025 and beyond.

At the upcoming conference, attendees will include leading economists, renowned market analysts, money managers, professional traders, registered investment advisors, investment bankers, and industry service providers. The event is specifically designed to maximize direct engagement with industry thought leaders through a multitude of formats, including keynote presentations, in-depth workshops, panel discussions, networking events, and scheduled meet-and-greets. Popular speakers will also be available during book signings, live market trading sessions , and MoneyMasters Courses, which provide intensive two-hour sessions to bolster trading knowledge.

Investors and traders will have access to top-of-the-line educational sessions covering stocks, precious metals, trading tools and tactics, commodities and energy markets, economics, and technical analysis. Boasting an exemplary roster of 70+ thought leaders and speakers, the show be feature industry luminaries including Keith Fitz-Gerald , Principal, Fitz-Gerald Group; Brien Lundin , Executive Editor, Gold Newsletter; Jeff Sekinger , Founder, Nurp; Peter Schiff , Chief Global Strategist, Euro Pacific Asset Management; Shane Shanafelt , CEO, Crown Exploration II, Ltd; Raymond Rondeau , Investment Strategist and Senior Technical Analyst, The American Association of Individual Investors (AAII); Edward Yardeni , President, Yardeni Research, Inc;; and Cameron Dawson , Chief Investment Officer, NewEdge Wealth.

Engaging and educational panel discussions will provide a wide range of unique and actionable insights to attendees, including:

The full list of invited speakers can be accessed here: https://www.orlandomoneyshow.com/speaker-listing/

The Interactive Exhibit Hall Grand Opening will showcase state-of-the-art financial products and services including best-in-class investing and trading tools, as well as insights on leveraging under-the-radar opportunities. Seasoned C-suite executives and company representatives from both the public and private sectors will be available face-to-face to engage in high-powered networking, present top-notch educational resources, and share the latest on cutting-edge developments.

Spread across two stages and 40+ presentations, speakers will delve into real-time market analysis, investment insights, and intriguing opportunities to boost your portfolio.

Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief at MoneyShow said, “Interest rates are falling and markets have been rallying. But uncertainty surrounding the election outcome remains. Investors want to know how stocks, market sectors, and the economy will fare up to the 2024 election – and after the results are known. MoneyShow experts stand ready to help them.”

MoneyShow events also offer speakers and presenting companies additional services including amplified digital reach in collaboration with IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) . IBN’s coverage extends to 5,000+ syndication partners such as Apple News and MarketWatch in addition to 60+ IBN brands that collectively engage 2+ million likes, followers, and subscribers.

In its capacity as the official media sponsor of the conference, IBN will leverage its array of state-of-the-art solutions to heighten recognition and further the outreach of presenting companies, participating investors, and the event as a whole through an array of extensive digital channels, best-in-class social media capabilities, and communications strategy.

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations, IBN, stated, “We are thrilled to be partnering with MoneyShow once again for the upcoming event in Orlando. We, at IBN, will deploy cutting-edge media strategies and the latest technological tools to elevate recognition for the invited speakers, participating experts and companies, and the conference itself. By utilizing our expertise and network of online communication resources, we endeavour to target millions of online readers and raise awareness among experienced investors, online traders, financial journalists, and the wider public.”

Interested parties can register for the event at the following link: https://www.orlandomoneyshow.com/registration/

