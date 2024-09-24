7-Eleven, Inc. Partners with Comdata to Enhance Fuel Savings and Services for Fleets

Establishing new capabilities and adding even more value to fleets of all sizes

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comdata Inc., a Corpay brand and world leader in payment innovation, announced today 7-Eleven, Inc. and its brands 7-Eleven®, Speedway®, and Stripes®, have joined Comdata’s Fuel Consortium. This enhancement creates new capabilities for cardholders and offers products that better serve fleets of all sizes.



With this expanded partnership, fleets have ability to access cost-plus savings on both gas and diesel at 7-Eleven’s nationwide network of over 7,500+ fuel locations. Comdata and 7-Eleven are the first to provide this functionality with a universal fuel card.

“We are excited to have 7-Eleven on board and for what this relationship means for our customers,” said Randy Morgan, President, Comdata North America Trucking/Enterprise. “This partnership highlights our continued mission to provide our customers with products that intentionally improve their business’s bottom line—especially for fuel expenses.”

Along with driving more savings at the pump, cardholders can receive additional benefits of a Comdata fuel card including:

Innovative fraud protection tools like OneClick™ which keeps the card locked until the driver is at the pump ready to fuel and is unlocked with “one click” of a button.

The industry’s only NO FUEL FRAUD GUARANTEE 1 powered by Proximity, a collection of Enhanced Authorization Controls.

powered by Proximity, a collection of Enhanced Authorization Controls. Comprehensive data collection, analytics, and reporting with a user-friendly dashboard via OneLook.



For a comprehensive site locator map of 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores, visit https://www.7-eleven.com/locator.

Comdata is committed to consistently cultivating strong relationships with industry partners to meet the needs of its customers. To learn more about Comdata, visit www.comdata.com.

1 With active Proximity subscription, subject to mandatory system and operational requirements.

About Comdata

Comdata Inc., a Corpay brand, is a leader and innovator in commercial payment solutions, driving actionable insights from spending data, building enhanced controls to protect clients’ interests, and positively impacting day-to-day operations for fleet owners and managers and drivers in the trucking industry. Founded in 1969 in Brentwood, Tennessee, Comdata has proudly supported the life-impacting trucking industry for over 50 years. To learn more, visit www.comdata.com.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

Media Contact:

Kathy Hickerson

Corpay, North America Fleet (Comdata)

Kathryn.hickerson@corpay.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.