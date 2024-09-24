DigiKey Sponsoring Industry Tech Days Virtual Conference for Engineers

In partnership with EETech Group and electronica, the five-day conference begins Sept. 30, 2024

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announces today its sponsorship of the Industry Tech Days Virtual Conference. In partnership with electronica and presented by EETech Group, the free educational conference designed for engineers takes place Sept. 30 – Oct. 4, 2024.

Back for its fifth year, the virtual conference includes keynote addresses from some of the most influential engineers and companies in the world such as Amar Gupta – principal investigator at MIT’s Computer Science and AI Laboratory, Alex Lidow – CEO at Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, K S Venkatraman – senior director of AI computing at NVIDIA, and Christopher Savoie – founder and CEO at Zapata AI.

There will also be live sessions from industry experts and digital exhibitor booths from trusted manufacturers and distributors. Industry Tech Days offer an unprecedented opportunity for engineers to interact with experts, receive professional training, participate in interactive Q&A sessions and gather advanced technical information.

“DigiKey is proud to sponsor opportunities for engineers to continue their education and build connections with influential experts and companies across the industry,” said Brooks Vigen, senior director of global strategic marketing at DigiKey. “In our continuous pursuit to accelerate progress for engineers, DigiKey offers digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient.”

“EETech is thrilled to be hosting the 5th annual Industry Tech Days, continuing our tradition of bringing together the global engineering community,” said Rusty Dodge, chief revenue officer at EETech Group. “We are proud to again partner with electronica and grateful for the continued support of DigiKey, who has been our event sponsor since the very beginning. At EETech, we believe virtual events are the most effective way to engage and inspire engineers across the globe, offering unparalleled access to industry insights and innovative solutions.”

Last year, the Industry Tech Days event welcomed more than 60,000 attendees. All registrants are entered into drawings for prizes like wireless chargers, PCB rulers and the grand prize, a DigiKey InstaLab kit. Engineers are encouraged to register at AllAboutCircuits.com.



DigiKey is sponsoring Industry Tech Days Industry Tech Days virtual conference runs Sept. 30 – Oct. 4, 2024.

