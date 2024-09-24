Margaret Tutor’s “We’re All Just Passing Through” to Take Center Stage at Major Literary Events

"We're All Just Passing Through" "A-Make-Do-Christmas" "Polar Bear Wearing A Blanket"

Historical and children’s stories to captivate audiences at Toronto’s Word on the Street and Frankfurt Book Fair.

TORONTO, CANADA, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Margaret Tutor’s evocative historical novel, “ We’re All Just Passing Through ”, will be prominently featured at two significant literary events this autumn: The Word on the Street Toronto Books and Magazine Festival and the Frankfurt Book Fair. This compelling novel, which delves into the lives of a sharecropping family in 1920s Arkansas, explores themes of empathy, redemption, and personal transformation.In “We’re All Just Passing Through”, Tutor narrates the story of the Ward family, who navigate life as sharecroppers in Dover, Arkansas. Their compassionate intervention with the struggling Cartwright family—left behind while Mr. Cartwright takes a prolonged trip—leads to a story of emotional healing and moral reckoning. The harsh reality imposed by Walter Cartwright contrasts with the Wards' kindness, challenging his sons to reconsider their perspectives on life and goodness. Tutor’s richly detailed narrative captures the emotional depth and historical context of this transformative period, offering readers a deeply moving experience.Margaret Tutor, whose upbringing in Morrilton, Arkansas deeply influences her writing, combines historical accuracy with heartfelt storytelling. Inspired by the legacy of her late aunt, Tutor’s debut novel reflects a deep-seated appreciation for family bonds and resilience. Alongside “We’re All Just Passing Through”, Tutor’s children’s books—“A Make-Do Christmas” and “Polar Bear Wearing a Blanket”—showcase her ability to craft engaging and whimsical stories for younger readers.At The Word on the Street Toronto Books and Magazine Festival, taking place on September 28-29, 2024, at Queen’s Park Crescent East, Toronto, Tutor’s works will be highlighted at The Maple Staple booth, located in Zone B near Stage B: Across the Universe. This cherished festival celebrates Canadian and Indigenous storytelling, offering a vibrant platform for literary enthusiasts.The Frankfurt Book Fair, scheduled on October 16-20, 2024, at Messe Frankfurt, Germany, will also feature Tutor’s books. Visitors to The Maple Staple booth at Hall 5.1, Stand C35, will have the chance to receive free copies of all three of Tutor’s works. This prestigious event is renowned for its extensive array of global publishers and literary professionals, drawing thousands of visitors each year.For more information on Margaret Tutor and her literary works, please visit her official website at https://margarettutor.com/ . Her books are also available for purchase on Amazon and other major book retailers.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

