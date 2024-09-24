"A Letter from Heaven" by Yvonne Riley Bonadio to be Featured at Major Book Festivals

“A Letter from Heaven”

Discover Comfort and Connection Through Yvonne Riley Bonadio’s Heartfelt Children's Book at Upcoming Literary Festivals

TORONTO, CANADA, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The beloved children’s book A Letter from Heaven by Yvonne Riley Bonadio will be prominently featured at two major literary events this fall: The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival and The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair.The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival, a hallmark event celebrating Canadian literacy and writing, will take place at Queen’s Park Circle, Toronto, on September 28-29, 2024. Attendees are invited to visit The Maple Staple Booth in Zone B, near Stage B, to explore Bonadio’s heartwarming book. This event offers a unique opportunity to connect with the Canadian literary community and discover new and inspiring works.Following this, A Letter from Heaven will also be showcased at The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair from October 16-20, 2024, at Hall 5.1, C35. This international event is renowned for bringing together global authors, publishers, and readers, and offers another platform for Bonadio’s touching story to reach a wider audience.A Letter from Heaven is a poignant and imaginative children’s book that explores the idea of Heaven through the eyes of a young girl who has passed away. After the tragic loss of her daughter Yvette, who died just two weeks before her eleventh birthday, author Yvonne Riley Bonadio found solace in envisioning her daughter’s new life in Heaven. The book presents a comforting love letter from Yvette to her mother, describing her experiences and joys in the afterlife. This story is designed to spark conversations about the wonders of Heaven and provide a source of comfort for those dealing with loss.Yvonne Riley Bonadio is a dedicated author whose work stems from her personal experiences and profound reflections on life and the afterlife. Her writing seeks to offer comfort and hope, especially to those navigating grief and loss. A Letter from Heaven is a testament to her deep love for her daughter and her desire to share that love with others.A Letter from Heaven is available on Amazon and other online retailers. Join Yvonne Riley Bonadio at both festivals to experience A Letter from Heaven. For more information on the book and events, please visit The Maple Staple Booth or contact us directly.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

