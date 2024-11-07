JBG Services Wins Bid to Paint Historic Bellamy Mansion in Wilmington, NC

Front of Bellamy Mansion with Jeremy of JBG Services — Pre-Paint

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this year, JBG Services, a leader in professional painting and restoration, had won the bid to restore the exterior of Wilmington, NC historic Bellamy Mansion Museum with their progress documented across their social media accounts.

The Bellamy Mansion Museum, a symbol of the Civil War and antebellum South, is one of the most visited historical sites in Wilmington. Built between 1859 and 1861, the mansion stands as an architectural and cultural treasure, offering visitors a glimpse into the past, with stories from the Bellamy family as well as the residents and artisans who built and maintained the property. As a museum, it not only preserves a key part of North Carolina’s history but also promotes educational programs and exhibitions.

Repainting the Bellamy Mansion exterior required more than standard paintwork and knowledge. For the whole month of October, the JBG team tackled this herculean effort of matching its historic colors and charm with modern, and more durable products that can withstand Wilmington’s coastal climate.

With over 20 years of experience baked into JBG Services, their portfolio has a proven track record of excellence in painting modern and historic homes which is all capped off with excellent customer service as they live their motto, “Let us take the pain out of painting.”

JBG Services' commitment to quality goes beyond surface-level work as both Jeremy and Billie Gunn, the husband-and-wife duo who own JBG Services, have been known to give classes on Historic Home Restoration with Legacy Salvage and are greatly involved with Wilmington and Brunswick County’s Professional Communities through various Chambers and Networking Groups such as BNI.

You can learn more about JBG Services on their website and see the Bellamy Mansion progress for yourself on their social media accounts and by following the hashtag #JBGTV.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.