Katie Moak Celebrates American Heritage with a Heartwarming Children's Story at Toronto and Frankfurt Book Festivals

"Tommy's Flag: A Blind Kitten's Tale"

Experience the Spirit of Patriotism and Belonging Through Tommy's Journey at Major Literary Events in Toronto and Frankfurt

TORONTO, CANADA, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Katie Moak’s heartwarming children’s book, Tommy's Flag: A Blind Kitten's Tale , will be showcased at two prestigious literary events: The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival and The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair. These events will provide a significant platform for Moak’s touching story, which explores themes of patriotism and the spirit of America through the eyes of a little blind kitten.The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival, a hallmark celebration of Canadian literacy and writing, will take place at Queen’s Park Circle, Toronto, on September 28-29, 2024. This annual festival brings together writers, publishers, and readers from across Canada to celebrate the richness of Canadian literature. Attendees may visit The Maple Staple Booth in Zone B, near Stage B, where Tommy's Flag will be featured. The festival promises a dynamic environment filled with literary discussions, book signings, and activities, making it an ideal setting for discovering new and inspiring stories.Following this, Tommy's Flag: A Blind Kitten's Tale will also be displayed at The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair from October 16-20, 2024. As one of the world’s largest and most influential book fairs, Frankfurt provides a global stage for publishers and authors to present their works to an international audience. Visitors can find Moak’s book at Hall 5.1, booth C35. The fair offers a unique opportunity for Tommy's Flag to reach a broader audience, highlighting its meaningful message to readers from around the world.Tommy's Flag: A Blind Kitten's Tale follows the story of Tommy, a blind kitten who learns about the traditions of the American Flag from his mother. Through this touching tale, Tommy discovers what it means to be an American and the significance of living in a country he is taught to cherish. Moak’s narrative beautifully captures themes of patriotism, national pride, and the importance of understanding one’s heritage, making it a valuable read for young readers and their families.Katie Moak, the author of Tommy's Flag, grew up in the piney woods of Southeast Texas in a log cabin with her large family. Her experiences as a military wife, traveling and living around the world, have deeply influenced her storytelling. Now residing back in Southeast Texas, Moak shares her stories with a new generation of readers. Known affectionately as "Grandma" by many local children, Moak’s warmth and dedication to storytelling are reflected in her writing, which resonates with both young audiences and their parents.The upcoming showcases of Tommy's Flag at The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival and The Frankfurt Book Fair are opportunities for Katie Moak’s poignant story to connect with readers across the globe. Available online through Amazon and other leading bookstores, ensuring its inspirational message reaches readers everywhere.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

