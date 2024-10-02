New training for clinicians treating problematic anger in military and Veteran populations

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clinicians working with military and Veteran populations experiencing problematic anger will now have access to new training through the Atlas Institute for Veterans and Families, without cost, thanks to a recently released program developed in partnership with Phoenix Australia.The course was designed to equip clinicians with the skills to assess and treat these specific populations experiencing what is known as problematic anger. It is available in French and English to licensed or registered service providers working in mental health who care for Veterans or Veteran Families in Canada. They can complete the eight hours of online modules at their own pace within six months of registering.MaryAnn Notarianni, Deputy CEO and Executive Vice-President, Knowledge Mobilization at the Atlas Institute, said that while anger itself is not a problem, when it is expressed in ways that are harmful to ourselves or others or if it persists for a long time, then it may be a problem, and that is what this training was created to address. “Canadian Veterans and Family members shared their personal experiences so that the course materials directly reflect this lived experience while drawing on theoretical models and empirical research. Combined this will help service providers build an ‘anger toolkit’ that can be implemented in a tailored manner to address a client’s needs.”Notarianni added when the course is completed, clinicians will be able to recognize the differences between anger and problematic anger, utilize evidence-based strategies in the assessment of problematic anger, and implement a range of cognitive behavioural skills that can be used in the treatment of problematic anger.Dr. J Don Richardson, Medical Director at the Atlas Institute, was involved in the development of the resources for the Canadian context and said that effectively managing problematic anger in Veterans is essential for improving their overall mental health and well-being. “Addressing anger not only reduces the risk of interpersonal conflicts and enhances relationships but also plays a pivotal role in facilitating trauma-focused psychotherapy. By resolving anger issues, Veterans can better engage in treatment, ultimately leading to more successful therapeutic outcomes." As part of the release of the training, informational sheets for both Veterans and Family members have been developed, giving them tips on how to recognize problematic anger, and what to do when anger might be becoming an issue.The Atlas Institute has partnered with Phoenix Australia on a number of initiatives since inception in 2019 including a guide to moral injury supporting health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, a conceptual framework that defines how to work with Veterans and Families to determine how best to meet their mental health needs, and various research studies. Collaborating with a leading subject matter expert based at Phoenix, a Canadian clinical expert and Canadian Veteran and Family voices, this particular training initiative has been in the works for 18 months and fills an identified gap in Canada.General information about problematic anger can be found on the Atlas website where eligible clinicians can sign up for the self-paced course: atlasveterans.ca/managing-problematic-anger -30-ABOUT THE ATLAS INSTITUTE FOR VETERANS AND FAMILIESThe Atlas Institute for Veterans and Families works with Veterans, Families, service providers and researchers to bridge the divide between research and practice so Veterans and their Families can get the best possible mental health care and supports. The Atlas Institute was originally established as the Centre of Excellence on PTSD and Related Mental Health Conditions, through the Minister of Veterans Affairs’ November 2015 mandate letter, with funding and budget announced in the March 2017 federal budget.

