KATIE MOAK’S 36-PAGE CHILDREN’S BOOK MAKES IT MARK IN CANADA AND GERMANY’S BOOK FAIRS THIS FALL

"Napoleon and the Hurricane"

“Napoleon and the Hurricane” debuts at The Word On The Street’s 35th Annual Festival and The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair.

TORONTO, CANADA, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Katie Moak, author of children’s book “ Napoleon and the Hurricane ”, will be making her debut at two of the world’s most prestigious literary events: The Word On The Street’s 35th Annual Festival and the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair. This marks a significant opportunity for Moak to reach audiences in Canada and Germany.The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival, held on September 28-29, 2024, at Queen’s Park Circle, Toronto, will showcase “Napoleon and the Hurricane” at The Maple Staple Booth. Alongside over 100 other book titles, Moak’s engaging story will be a highlight of this vibrant celebration of Canadian literature. The festival features hundreds of author readings and a diverse selection of books and magazines. Young readers and their families can discover Moak’s story at The Maple Staple Booth, situated in Zone B, near Stage B.In “Napoleon and the Hurricane”, Moak presents an adventure where Napoleon, a brave poodle, hosts animals seeking refuge from a hurricane. Guided by "The Old One", a wise Siamese cat, the animals learn about unity, courage, and compassion. This heartwarming story encourages young readers to support one another through challenging times.Following her first appearance at The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival, Moak’s work will travel across the Atlantic to be featured at the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair, the largest book fair in the world, held from October 16 to 20, 2024. Known for attracting publishers, authors, and literary enthusiasts from over 100 countries, the book event serves as a global meeting place for the world of books and culture. Moak’s book will be available at The Maple Staple Booth, located at Hall 5.1, C35, where international attendees can explore the heartwarming tale for the first time.Growing up in “Old Salem” near the Sabine River, Texas, Katie Moak’s early experiences shaped her empathy and storytelling. Raised in a log cabin as one of eight children, Moak dreamt of faraway places, and these childhood dreams continue to inspire her stories. Her debut at these esteemed book fairs reflects a significant milestone in her career as she introduces her stories of unity and friendship to a broader audience. In addition to Napoleon and the Hurricane, she is also the author of “Tommy’s Flag: A Blind Kitten’s Tale”, which similarly captures her love for animals and the importance of resilience.Katie Moak’s participation in these two highly anticipated literary events is a special moment in her journey as an author. For the first time, readers across Canada and Germany will have the opportunity to discover the warmth and charm of her writing. With its themes of unity and survival, “Napoleon and the Hurricane” is poised to captivate young readers everywhere.Be sure to visit The Maple Staple Booth at The Word On The Street’s 35th Annual Festival and the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair to experience the adventure “Napoleon and the Hurricane” promises to offer.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.