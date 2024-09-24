Ettenig Sayam Returns with Her Sultry Romance to The Maple Staple Booth at Two Major Book Fairs This Fall

“Aren & Élise” returns at The Word On The Street’s 35th Annual Festival and its second international appearance at the Frankfurt Book Fair.

TORONTO, CANADA, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ettenig Sayam, a longstanding author with The Maple Staple Bookstore, continues her literary journey alongside the bookstore as they head to two prestigious events this fall: The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair and The Word On The Street’s 35th Annual Festival. Sayam, known for her compelling storytelling and thoughtful explorations of love, will once again bring her captivating novel, “ Aren & Élise ”, to readers worldwide.Sayam is no stranger to both The Maple Staple and international book fairs. She first joined The Maple Staple at their debut event, the Ottawa Book Fair in 2023, and later that year, she participated in the 34th Annual Word On The Street Festival, marking her growing presence in the literary community. In March 2024, she made waves with her heartfelt storytelling at The Maple Staple’s first international appearance at The London Book Fair. This fall, Sayam returns for her second appearance at The Word On The Street Festival and her second international book fair—the world-renowned Frankfurt Book Fair.Ettenig Sayam received her bachelor's degree from Drew University and master's degree in French literature from Middlebury College and her law degree from Northeastern University.Her book, “Aren & Élise”, is a mature romance exploring the depths of love, intimacy, and personal transformation. It reimagines the biblical story of Abraham and Sarah through the lives of Aren Karajian, a widowed solar technology engineer from Armenia, and Élise Douchet, a 50-year-old French teacher embarking on life’s second act. Their chance meeting during a hiking retreat leads to a whirlwind romance, revealing deep truths about commitment and the miracles that can upend life’s course.Ettenig Sayam’s novel “Aren & Élise” will be showcased at The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival on September 28 and 29, 2024, at Queen’s Park Circle in Toronto. As one of Canada’s premier literary events, the festival celebrates Canadian writing and literacy through author readings and a marketplace featuring over 100 exhibitors. Visitors can find Sayam’s book at The Maple Staple Bookstore Booth in Zone B, near Stage B.Following this, her book will be featured at the Frankfurt Book Fair, the world’s largest and most renowned book fair, which will take place from October 16 to 20, 2024, at Messe Frankfurt. A global hub for literary professionals, publishers, and book enthusiasts, the event attracts visitors from around the world. The Maple Staple Bookstore will be located in Hall 5.1, C35, where Sayam’s novel will be showcased alongside works from other international authors.These two major book fairs represent exciting milestones for both Ettenig Sayam and The Maple Staple, further cementing their place in the international literary community. Be ready to explore “Aren & Élise” at these iconic events, and be part of Ettenig’s evolving literary journey.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

