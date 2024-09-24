Mirasys to Showcase Enhanced AI and Video Analytics at the 6th Annual Tribal Security and Surveillance Conference

The Mirasys AI Powered VMS Helps Casinos Improve Security

Mirasys to Showcase AI-Powered Video Surveillance at 6th Annual Tribal Security and Surveillance Conference

We’ve built a powerful, all-in-one VMS platform that meets the unique needs of the Tribal Casinos. We are excited to show Tribal Security leaders the latest system features at the conference.” — Carl Raubenheimer

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mirasys , a global leader in video management system (VMS) solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the 6th Annual Tribal Security and Surveillance Conference on October 28th and 29th at the Pechanga Resort and Casino in California. The company will showcase its latest advancements in AI-powered video surveillance technology. This event is dedicated to promoting safety and security innovations within the tribal gaming industry.At the forefront of Mirasys’ showcase is the enhanced AI suite, designed to elevate security and operational efficiency for casinos and gaming facilities. Mirasys will demonstrate several cutting-edge features, including:* Real-Time Video Analytics — Operators can now quickly search and identify specific objects or incidents within recorded footage, saving time and improving decision-making* Weapons Detection — Instantly detects the brandishing of a rifle, pistol, or shotgun and alerts security to monitor the situation and respond immediately* Facial Recognition — Automatically monitors the casino premises for banned patrons and sends alerts when detected* Vehicle Monitoring — Detects Make and Model via video analysis, providing intelligence during investigations* License Plate Recognition — Monitors all vehicle plates and triggers alerts for plates of interest (deliveries, stolen vehicles, employees in/out)* Object Detection — Monitors & detects objects of interest and sends alerts based on configurable thresholds* Fire Detection — Smoke and Fire Detection utilizing existing cameras - Sends Alert if DetectedMirasys continues to innovate for the gaming industry, as the fastest growing VMS manufacturer in the casino sector. The Mirasys platform offers a comprehensive toolset that combines high availability, seamless monitoring, automation, detailed reporting, and advanced analytics into one system. This eliminates the need for multiple platforms, ensuring streamlined operations and greater cost efficiency. Carl Raubenheimer , CEO of Mirasys, commented on the company’s growth in the casino gaming sector:"We’ve built a powerful, all-in-one platform that meets the unique needs of the gaming industry, and we’re proud to see it thriving in casinos across the country. Our goal has always been to listen to our customers and keep building the technology they need. We’re committed to continuous innovation, making sure our solutions evolve alongside the industry’s demands."The Mirasys team invites all attendees to visit their booth at the conference to experience live demonstrations of these AI enhancements and explore how these technologies can transform tribal security and surveillance.About MirasysMirasys is a leading provider of intelligent video management solutions, serving industries worldwide with AI-driven security technologies. Known for its scalable, user-friendly platform, Mirasys continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in video surveillance and data analytics.For more information, visit MirasysUSA.com or contact Sales@mirasysinc.com

