Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,747 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,540 in the last 365 days.

20 Years as Commissioner

Every week Commissioner Hugh Weathers talks about what’s going on with agriculture in our state with The Southern Farm Network.

Check back each week to hear the latest news, or you can listen to past interviews here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

20 Years as Commissioner

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more