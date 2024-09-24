Woman Owned Business Supporting New Orleans Own Longue Vue House & Gardens With Generous Matching Fund Membership

Longue Vue New Orleans OES Family of Brands

Woman Business Owner Shines a Spotlight on Iconic Ellen Biddle Shipman Landscape Architect & American Entrepreneurial Success Story of a New Orleans Treasure

As a woman-owned business and a company deeply rooted in values of entrepreneurship and community, OES Global is honored to contribute to the preservation of Longue Vue House and Gardens” — Melissa Schechter CEO

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- OES Global Inc., led by CEO Melissa Schechter , is proud to announce a philanthropic initiative aimed at supporting one of New Orleans’ most treasured cultural landmarks— Longue Vue House and Gardens. As part of this initiative, OES Global will match all the contributions made toward a dedicated Longue Vue Membership Circle drive up to $10,000 through the end of October.Longue Vue House and Gardens is more than just a historic site; it is a symbol of American entrepreneurial success and visionary leadership. Designed by the pioneering Ellen Biddle Shipman, one of the first women landscape architects in America, and built by the Stern family, Longue Vue stands as a testament to creativity, innovation, and community impact. The Sterns, renowned for their business acumen and civic contributions, developed Longue Vue as a place of beauty, reflection, and social good—a legacy OES Global is proud to support."As a woman-owned business and a company deeply rooted in values of entrepreneurship and community, OES Global is honored to contribute to the preservation of Longue Vue House and Gardens," said Melissa Schechter, CEO of OES Global. "This initiative represents more than a financial commitment; it’s a celebration of the creative and entrepreneurial spirit that built Longue Vue and continues to inspire future generations."The membership drive aims to provide essential support for Longue Vue’s ongoing efforts to maintain its gardens, restore its historic architecture, and continue its cultural programming that enriches the New Orleans community. Every dollar contributed during the drive will be matched by OES Global, doubling the impact of each donation and furthering the preservation of this cultural treasure.In addition to the Stern family's entrepreneurial legacy, the drive also honors Ellen Biddle Shipman’s groundbreaking work as a landscape architect. Her vision and expertise transformed Longue Vue into an iconic example of holistic design, where architecture and nature blend seamlessly. This initiative by OES Global highlights both the historical significance and the role that women innovators have played in shaping American history.OES Global, a leading B2B e-commerce portfolio, is committed to supporting projects that align with its mission of protecting people and property, while also giving back to the communities it serves. "We believe that through partnerships and philanthropy, businesses can leave a lasting impact," added Schechter. "Longue Vue is a shining example of how entrepreneurial vision can shape cultural landmarks, and we are thrilled to play a part in its future."About OES Global Inc.OES Global Inc. is a woman-owned, WBENC-certified business that focuses on delivering high-quality, value-driven solutions across its portfolio of brands, which includesTrafficConesForLess.com, HydrationDepot.com, SD2Kvalet.com as well as other B2B ecommerce brands. With a commitment to community, innovation, and entrepreneurship, OES Global has established itself as a leader in the B2B e-commerce space, providing a wide range of products and services to industries such as construction, aviation, law enforcement, and more.About Longue Vue House and GardensLongue Vue House and Gardens, located in New Orleans, LA, is a historic estate recognized for its beautifully designed house and extensive gardens. Built by Edith and Edgar Stern, with gardens designed by Ellen Biddle Shipman, Longue Vue represents a unique blend of philanthropy, artistry, and business. Today, it stands as a museum and cultural institution, preserving the arts, history, and architecture of the early 20th century.For more information on how to participate in the membership drive or to learn more about OES Global’s community initiatives, contact:

