Our Stomping Ground Hosts Champagne Brunch Featuring Renowned Harmonicist Frédéric Yonnet

November 10th Benefit to Launch Year-End Fundraising Campaign in Support of Inclusive Communities for People with Developmental Disabilities

We're both challenging people to see beyond perceived limitations, in both music and life.” — Frederic Yonnet

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our Stomping Ground (OSG) is thrilled to announce a Champagne Brunch fundraiser featuring world-renowned harmonicist Frédéric Yonnet on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at The Hamilton, in the heart of Washington, DC.Guests will enjoy a full brunch menu, including Champagne, while being treated to an intimate performance by French-born Yonnet, an acclaimed musician and D.C. resident who has redefined the boundaries of his instrument, infusing contemporary music with the unexpected brilliance of the harmonica. His collaborations include films scores for Martin Scorsese, tours as well as performances with Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie, Erykah Badu, and the late Prince.His innovative approach to music resonates deeply with OSG's mission. "Just as I'm expanding perceptions of the harmonica by showcasing its versatility across musical genres, OSG is reimagining communities for people with disabilities by demonstrating the potential of semi-independent living,” Yonnet observes. “We're both challenging people to see beyond perceived limitations, in both music and life.""Frédéric's performance promises to be an electrifying experience that will not only raise crucial funds for our mission but also celebrate the transformative power of music and connection," said Margot Greenlee, Executive Director of Our Stomping Ground. "As a touring artist, Frédéric captivates his audience, and I'm thrilled our donors will witness this magic firsthand.”The Champagne Brunch will also showcase stories of impact from OSG residents, highlighting how affordable housing and supportive communities have transformed lives of isolation and loneliness into lives of purpose and possibility.Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PMLocation: The Hamilton, 600 14th Street NW, Washington, DCAbout Our Stomping Ground:Our Stomping Ground is a nonprofit organization committed to building inclusive communities where individuals with developmental disabilities [DD] live interdependently, access resources, and build meaningful relationships. With a focus on creating affordable housing solutions and fostering community engagement, OSG serves as a bridge to a better future for adults with DD.About Frédéric YonnetFrédéric Yonnet is an urban jazz harmonicist who crushes every preconceived notion you’ve ever had about the harmonica. With each performance, stereotypical walls come tumbling down as Yonnet presents the harmonica in a modern context that is boldly stylish, inherently cool, and absorbingly brilliant. A virtuoso who effortlessly traverses platforms, from stage to television and film, and genres spanning jazz, blues, R&B, funk, rock, and hip-hop, Yonnet constantly pushes musical boundaries, leaving an indelible mark wherever his harmonica breathes life into sound. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Yonnet's "Eavesdrop" concerts – live from his home in DC – captivated live and online audiences around the world. He has toured and recorded with legends Stevie Wonder, Prince and David Foster and performed alongside contemporary icons Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Erykah Badu, John Legend, The Roots, Usher, Anderson Paak, Robert Glasper, and hip-hop ciphers Talib Kweli, Yasiin Bey, De La Soul, and A Tribe Called Quest. His contributions to the movie scores of Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "The Irishman" further underscore his versatility and artistry.

