North America Doors Market to Reach US$ 2,648.1 million, by 2032 at 4.3% CAGR

North America Doors Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research has released a report titled “ North America Doors Market by Type (Exterior and Interior Door), Material (Wood, Glass, Metal, and Others), Mechanism (Sliding, Swing, Folding, Revolving, and Others), Core Type (Hollow and Solid), End User (Residential and Non-Residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2023–2032.” The report reveals that the North America doors market, valued at $27,607.4 million in 2022, is expected to reach $49,672.5 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%. The market volume was 4,303,967,192 sq ft in 2022 and is projected to reach 6,780,338,614 sq ft by 2032, with a CAGR of 4.7%.Download Sample Copy: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A102019 Prime Growth FactorsDoors are flat movable panels used to control access between spaces in a building. The growing demand for residential and commercial construction, driven by rising disposable income and product innovations, is boosting the market. Additionally, U.S. government initiatives promoting green building designs are contributing to market growth. However, fluctuating raw material prices pose a challenge. Increased investment in interior design also serves as a significant market driver.Report coverage:Forecast Period: 2023–2032Base Year: 2022Market Size (2022): $27,607.4 millionMarket Size (2032): $49,672.5 millionCAGR: 6.1%Pages: 234Segments: Type, Mechanism, Material, Core Type, End UserDrivers: Growth in residential and non-residential construction, increased spending on home remodelingOpportunities: Technological advancements for safety and securityRestraints: Volatile raw material pricesImpact of COVID-19:The pandemic negatively affected the North America doors market due to temporary factory closures and a slowdown in construction activities. The production and sale of doors were hit hard during the early stages of the pandemic.Buy This Research Report (243 Pages PDF):Segment Highlights:The exterior doors segment led the market in 2022, holding nearly three-fifths of the revenue, and is projected to retain its dominance due to increased remodeling and construction activities. The interior doors segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.6%, driven by demand in the furnishing sector.Material-wise, the wood segment led the market in 2022 with nearly two-fifths of the market share, driven by urbanization and the rise of nuclear families. The plastic segment is expected to have the highest CAGR of 7.7%, thanks to the material's lower cost and versatility.The swing doors segment dominated in 2022, with nearly half of the revenue. Swing doors are popular due to their durability and ventilation benefits. However, revolving doors are expected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.9% due to their efficiency in handling large crowds.Regarding core types, hollow doors accounted for more than two-thirds of the market in 2022. Their cost-effectiveness makes them popular among budget-conscious consumers. Solid doors, on the other hand, are set to experience the highest CAGR of 6.8%, driven by their durability and aesthetic appeal.End User Insights:The non-residential sector held the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market. This is attributed to increasing industrialization and urbanization in North America. The residential segment is expected to grow at a 6.9% CAGR, driven by rapid urbanization and rising demand for residential buildings.Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/102503 Key Market Players:Key players include Haley Brothers, Jeld-Wen, Kimberly Bay, Lynden Doors, Masonite, Rogue Valley Door, Simpson, Steves and Sons, ThermaTru, Trustile Doors, and Woodgrain. These companies use strategies such as product launches, expansions, and acquisitions to maintain market leadership. The report offers detailed insights into their performance, product portfolios, and strategic movesRelated ReportIndia Doors Market@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/india-doors-market-A74858 Patio Doors Market@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/patio-doors-market-A33368 Sectional Doors Market@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sectional-doors-market-A09729 Doors Market@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/doors-market-A06118 Hollow Metal Doors Market@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hollow-metal-doors-market-A17056 Aluminum Door and Window Market@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aluminum-door-and-window-market-A16982 Windows and Doors Market@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/windows-and-doors-market

