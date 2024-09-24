India Fire-Rated Metal Doors Market to Reach $1,710.3 Million, by 2032 at 6.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

India Fire-Rated Metal Doors Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surge in number of commercial and residential buildings, growth in industrialization in India, and growth in awareness regarding safety from fires drive the growth of the India fire-rated metal doors market.Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “India Fire-Rated Metal Doors Market By Fire Resistance Rating (30 Minutes, 60 Minutes, And 90 Minutes and Above), Application (Interior, And Exterior), End User (Institutional, And Non-Institutional), Infill Type (Honeycomb, And Rockwool), and Mechanism (Swinging Fire Doors, Folding Fire Doors, And Others): Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the India fire-rated metal doors industry generated $ 950.6 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $1,710.3 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032.Download PDF Sample Copy@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A314375 Prime determinants of growthSurge in number of commercial and residential buildings, growth in industrialization in India, and growth in awareness regarding safety from fires drive the growth of the India fire-rated metal doors market. However, the fluctuation in costs of raw materials restricts the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements presents new opportunities in the coming years.Covid-19 ScenarioThe outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the India fire-rated metal doors market, owing to temporary closure of manufacturing firms during the lockdown.Not only the production but also the sale was hampered due to the closure of construction sites across the world, especially in the initial period of the pandemic.Buy This Research Report ( Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) :The 90 minutes and above segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on fire resistance rating, the 90 minutes and above segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for two-third of the India fire-rated metal doors market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The demand for fire-rated metal doors with a rating of 90 minutes and above is driven by a combination of stringent safety regulations, increased awareness of fire safety, and the recognition of the role these doors play in protecting lives and property. The major drivers include the need to extend the fire resistance in buildings with complex designs, high occupancies, or located in areas with specific fire risks. The 30 minutes segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2032. Fire-rated metal doors with a 30-minute rating are designed to withstand fire exposure for a specified duration, typically 30 minutes, providing crucial time for evacuation and limiting the spread of flames. These doors are commonly used in various interior applications where a moderate level of fire resistance is required.The infill type segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on infill type, the rockwool segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-third of the India fire-rated metal doors market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Rockwool is 100% fire resistant, classified as CLASS I, and has extremely low K-Value, also termed as thermal conductivity; thus, it does not contribute to the fuel load in case of a fire. This characteristic enhances the overall fire safety of the door. Moreover, it can endure temperatures of up to 1000 degrees Celsius and maintain size and dimension stability for up to 2 hours. However, the honeycomb segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032. Honeycomb structures are renowned for their excellent strength-to-weight ratio. This property allows for the creation of lightweight yet strong doors. Moreover, the hexagonal cells of honeycomb infill distribute impact forces, making the door more resistant to dents and damage.The swinging segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on mechanism, the swinging segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the India fire-rated metal doors market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Swinging doors can open in either direction or then close by themselves. Single-panel and double-panel doors are commonly available mechanisms of swing doors, which are best suited for applications in the commercial sector such as in restaurants, hotels, shopping malls, and others. Similarly, swinging doors have applications in institutions and non-institutional spaces. However, the folding segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032. An increase in consumer and government focus on enhancing fire security and fire prevention of infrastructural and human damage during fire incidence is expected to boost the growth of fire-rated folding doors during the forecast period. In addition, the fire-rated folding doors have physical properties such as energy-efficient and thermal insulation and also require less maintenance, which is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.West region of India to maintain its dominance by 2032Based on region, west region of India held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for half of the India fire-rated metal doors market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The western region which primarily includes major cities of Maharashtra, and Gujarat, are growing at a considerable pace in terms of industrialization, and urbanization. Governments in western region are keen on inviting foreign investment into their own constituencies. For example, with the New Industrial Policy of 2019, Maharashtra government is committed to provide best ecosystem for Global and Local industries, by focusing on various thrust sectors and employment generation. Maharashtra has been able to attract investors across the globe because of its conducive and rewarding industrial ecosystem. However, the east region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2032. West Bengal is a major state in the eastern part of India, where the industrial output is significantly higher. Kolkata, a major city in West Bengal presents many industrial growth opportunities. In addition, the Bengal Global Business Summit, which was held in November 2023, the state got investment proposals of $45 billion, which can be a major driver for the industrial growth of the region.For More Information@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A314375 Leading Market Players: -ADIBA FIRE DOORSASTRAL WINDOORS PRIVATE LIMITEDAVIANS INNOVATIONS TECHNOLOGY PVT. LTD.GODREJ INDUSTRIES LIMITEDJSW STEEL COATED PRODUCTS LTD.MOTOROLLSNAVAIR INTERNATIONAL PVT LIMITEDNITSUI INDIA PVT LTDSHAKTI HORMANN PVT. LTD.TATA STEEL LIMITED (TATA PRAVESH)The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the India fire-rated metal doors market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. 