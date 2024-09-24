Biden-Harris Administration Announces First CHIPS Commercial Fabrication Facilities Award with Polar Semiconductor, Establishing Independent American Foundry

Today, as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced its first award under the CHIPS Incentives Program’s Funding Opportunity for Commercial Fabrication Facilities of up to $123 million in direct funding to Polar Semiconductor (Polar). The award follows the previously signed preliminary memorandum of terms and the completion of the Department’s due diligence. The award will expand and modernize the company’s manufacturing facility in Bloomington, Minnesota. The Department will distribute the funds based on Polar’s completion of project milestones.

“Semiconductors – those tiny chips smaller than the tip of your finger – power everything from smartphones to cars to satellites and weapons systems. I signed the CHIPS and Science Act to revitalize American leadership in semiconductors, strengthen our supply chains, protect our national security, and advance American competitiveness. And over the last three and a half years, we have done just that, catalyzing over $400 billion in private sector investments in semiconductors and electronics that are creating over 115,000 construction and manufacturing jobs. This year alone, the United States is on pace to see more investment in electronics manufacturing construction than it did over the last 24 years combined,” said President Joe Biden. “Today’s announcement that the Department of Commerce has finalized the first commercial CHIPS Incentives award with Polar Semiconductor marks the next phase of the implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act, and demonstrates how we continue to deliver on the Investing in America agenda. Polar’s new facility will also be completed under a Project Labor Agreement to support its construction workforce, creating good-quality union jobs in Bloomington, Minnesota. Today’s announcement is just one of the many ways our Investing in America agenda is reshoring U.S. manufacturing, investing in workers and communities across the country, and advancing America’s leadership in the technologies of tomorrow.”

“Today represents an important milestone in the implementation of the historic CHIPS and Science Act as we announce the first award agreement with Polar,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “The Biden-Harris Administration’s investment in Polar will create a new U.S.-owned foundry for sensor and power semiconductors and modernize and expand Polar’s facilities in Minnesota, strengthening our national and economic security, bolstering our supply chains, and creating quality jobs.”

The Biden-Harris Administration’s investment will support Polar’s efforts to almost double its U.S. production capacity of sensor and power chips within two years. This award catalyzes a total investment of more than $525 million from private, state, and federal sources to transform Polar from a majority foreign-owned in-house manufacturer to a majority U.S.-owned commercial foundry. Through Polar’s semiconductor manufacturing operations, the Administration’s investment is expected to create over 160 manufacturing and construction jobs in Minnesota.

For more information about Polar's award, please visit the CHIPS for America website.

“The Biden-Harris Administration’s investment into Polar marks the first award, of many to come, into communities across our nation to regain our lead in semiconductor manufacturing,” said Lael Brainard, National Economic Advisor.

“Polar and its employees are excited to embark on our transformative project. We welcome new customers and partnerships, and as a domestic U.S.-owned sensor and advanced power semiconductor merchant foundry, we will support technology and design innovation, protect intellectual property, facilitate onshoring and technology transfers, and provide efficient low- to high-volume manufacturing with world-class quality,” said Surya Iyer, President and Chief Operating Officer of Polar Semiconductor. “Through our collaborative and sustained workforce development efforts, we expect to support customers with highly skilled employees today and into the future. We are pleased to close on the significant equity investment from Niobrara Capital and Prysm Capital, and we extend our sincere thanks to our partners at the U.S. Department of Commerce, the State of Minnesota, and the City of Bloomington for their support of the future of American semiconductor manufacturing.”

The purpose of the Award Phase is to finalize comprehensive due diligence and negotiate the final award documents. As stated in the CHIPS Notice of Funding Opportunity for Commercial Fabrication Facilities, the Department will distribute direct funding based on the completion of project components in connection with both the capital expenditures for the project and production and commercial milestones. The program will track the performance of each CHIPS Incentives Award through financial and programmatic reports, in accordance with the award terms and conditions, to establish a compliance program to monitor that commitments are being upheld.

About CHIPS for America

CHIPS for America has allocated more than $35 billion in proposed funding across 16 states and proposed to invest billions more in research and innovation, which is expected to create over 115,000 jobs. Since the beginning of the Biden-Harris Administration, semiconductor and electronics companies have announced over $400 billion in private investments, catalyzed in large part by public investment. CHIPS for America is part of President Biden and Vice President Harris’s economic plan to invest in America, stimulate private sector investment, create good-paying jobs, make more in the United States, and revitalize communities left behind. CHIPS for America includes the CHIPS Program Office, responsible for manufacturing incentives, and the CHIPS Research and Development Office, responsible for R&D programs, that both sit within the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) at the Department of Commerce. Visit https://www.chips.gov to learn more.



