Cisco and University of Ottawa Equip Engineering Students with Job-Ready IT and Cybersecurity Skills

Together, Cisco and uOttawa are addressing Canada’s digital skills gap

partner to arm engineering students with job-ready training needed for IT roles after graduation. Cisco’s Certified Network Associate certification (CCNA), an industry-recognized credential, will be integrated into the university’s Computer and Software Engineering programs, and equipment will be provided to support cybersecurity research.

Closing Canada’s skills gap requires collaboration between the public and private sector to build a robust pipeline of networking, AI and cybersecurity talent.



OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Cisco, a worldwide leader in networking and security, and the University of Ottawa have announced a partnership to better prepare students for careers in the technology industry.

Funded by Cisco’s Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) program, Cisco will integrate industry-recognized Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) certification into the university’s Computer and Software Engineering curriculum. The CCNA certification validates a broad range of fundamentals for all IT careers -- from networking technologies, to security, to software development -- proving that the holder has the skills businesses want and candidates need to meet market demands.

“Cultivating a strong talent pool is critical for Canada’s future - especially as we strive to maintain a leadership position in key areas such as cybersecurity and AI,” said Wayne Cuervo, Director, Cisco Canada’s Digital Impact Office. “This partnership helps ensure students start their career on the right foot, while addressing the broader digital skills gap we face in Canada.”

Building Canada’s Digital Skills Capacity

ICTC projections indicate a need for 250,000 additional jobs within the technology industry by 2025. Addressing a shortage of skilled talent is a strategic imperative for companies to innovate, sustain growth, and compete globally, and it requires collaboration between the public and private sector to build a robust pipeline of networking, AI and cybersecurity talent.

“The CCNA certification is the industry standard stamp of approval for IT networks jobs,” said Guy-Vincent Jourdan, Professor in the Faculty of Engineering and Co-Director of the uOttawa-IBM Cyber Range at University of Ottawa. “We’re proud to partner with Cisco as their commitment to skill development aligns with our university’s mission of empowering students for success and bolstering Canada's reputation as an innovation hub.”

As part of this partnership, Cisco is also providing equipment to the university’s Cyber Range to support cyber-research initiatives. The Cyber Range is a unique training, learning and research facility where individuals and organizations can practice comprehensive cybersecurity crisis management in a realistic and immersive environment to learn how to anticipate, respond to, manage, contain and remediate cyber-attacks.

Students enrolled in the Computer and Software Engineering programs can expect to take the CCNA certification as part of their third-year courses starting in the Winter 2025 semester.

Digital Skills for All

Cisco is committed to inclusive access to digital skills training and supporting those who use technology to educate. Through programs like Cisco Networking Academy and CDA, Cisco leverages its technology and expertise to create opportunities for individuals to thrive and supports Canada’s digital leadership on the global stage. Since its inception in Canada, Networking Academy has trained over 340,000 Canadians with industry-recognized credentials and courses.

About Cisco’s Country Digital Acceleration Program

Cisco’s CDA program aims to stimulate global digitization. Currently, Cisco is working with national, state, and local governments in 50 countries around the world to accelerate their national digitization agendas, co-develop cutting-edge solutions, and deliver beneficial services to their citizens more effectively. Cisco’s CDA programs have supported the creation of net new jobs, promoted GDP growth, and helped nurture innovation ecosystems.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco .

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

About the University of Ottawa

Rooted in our bilingual and Francophone DNA, we are evolving at the intersection of many cultures. Located in Canada’s capital, a gateway to the world, we possess a unique platform to respond with energy, creativity, and scale to the global challenges and opportunities our world offers. With an active focus on equity, diversity, and inclusion, we will thrive like never before.

Already in this new millennium we have rocketed into the top 1% of the world’s 20,000+ universities with our research reputation. We have doubled our enrolment with students from across Canada, as well as from 147 countries around the globe, choosing uOttawa.

Our international influence is surging, with institutional partnerships in Europe, Asia and Africa multiplying rapidly – including membership in the U7 Alliance of world universities.

Meanwhile our research and programs in Cybertech, health, science, social justice, sustainability, education, and entrepreneurship continue to impact communities across Canada and around the globe every single day. Our scientists and academicians are driving progress in ethical AI and technology development, in clean growth and innovation and in action- oriented research on aging, active and healthy living, lifelong learning, and well-being, to name but a few.

At uOttawa we are driven by the urge to challenge the status quo, the will to make an impact, and the ambition to become a catalyst for change.

