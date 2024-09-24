Command Alkon Announces Retirement of Steve Cox as Vice President of Customer Success

Following Retirement, Cox Will Take on Advisory Role to Enhance Strategic Industry Collaborations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, announces the retirement of Steve Cox from his role as Vice President of Customer Success. Steve has been an integral part of Command Alkon for the past nine years, leading initiatives that have significantly enhanced customer value and satisfaction. Upon his retirement, Steve will transition to an advisory role for Command Alkon. In this new role, Cox will leverage his extensive industry experience to strengthen key relationships, particularly with organizations such as the National Ready Mix Concrete Association and the Concrete Industry Management Program Board of Directors, ensuring a continued commitment to excellence in the industry.

With over 30 years of experience in the construction materials industry, Steve has held various leadership roles encompassing sales, marketing, and customer success. His deep understanding of the heavy building materials industry has allowed him to drive innovation and success for both Command Alkon and its customers.

Steve’s most recent role was leading the Customer Success team in their mission to help customers realize maximum business value from Command Alkon solutions. His leadership focused on engaging customers post-implementation and ensuring they received best practices to drive operational lifetime value.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to work with Steve. His passion for helping our customers be successful is a cornerstone of our approach as a company in this phase of our company’s journey we refer to as Command Alkon 3.0," said Martin Willoughby, Chief Executive Officer at Command Alkon. "Steve’s commitment to customer success has set a high standard for our organization, and we are grateful for his dedication, leadership, and expertise."

“Personally, I am incredibly grateful for the mentorship Steve has provided, guiding me to understand our unique strengths and how we can best serve our customers now and moving forward,” said Brett Bertz, Chief Customer Officer at Command Alkon. “His leadership has been instrumental in transforming our Customer Success approach, and his legacy will undoubtedly continue to influence our path ahead. I wish Steve all the best as he starts this new chapter.”



Reflecting on his career, Steve stated, "There’s a saying that once you join this industry, you stay in for life – that’s largely due to the amazing people in this field. I have been honored to serve in a role dedicated to delivering value and success to our customers. As I embark on this next chapter, I will cherish the relationships and experiences I’ve gained along the way."

Steve earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Auburn University and has actively contributed to the industry through his involvement on several advisory boards, including the RMC Research & Education Foundation Board, the Carbon Cure Industry Advisory Board, and the Concrete Industry Management National Steering Committee Board.



As Command Alkon begins this transition, the company is committed to maintaining the high standards of customer service and success that Steve has championed throughout his career.



For more information about Command Alkon, please visit www.commandalkon.com.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for ready mix and concrete producers, asphalt producers, and aggregate suppliers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. Command Cloud, a next-generation platform built for the industry, enables business partners to digitize and integrate workflows for materials and trucking management and capture powerful insights that drive performance.

For More Information, Contact:

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com

