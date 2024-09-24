PHILIPPINES, September 24 - Press Release

September 24, 2024 Tolentino stresses continuous learning, good governance for barangay leaders Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino on Tuesday urged barangay leaders to value continuous learning in their pursuit of effective governance for the most basic unit in the country's political system. Speaking at the national congress of the Liga ng mga Barangay (LNB) in Pasay City on Tuesday, Tolentino pledged to raise the budget allocation next year for the Local Government Academy (LGA), the primary public institution that conducts seminars and trainings for local officials and personnel. "For 2025, we will endeavor to increase the budget of the LGA so that they could work better in training you," said the senator, who chairs the finance sub-committee that oversees the proposed budget of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and its attached agencies, including LGA. At the same time, Tolentino called on the delegates to take the opportunity to learn from one another by sharing best practices and coordinating similar programs. "Local governance is not just about executing your role as barangay officials in your respective jurisdiction, but learning from one another," remarked the senator, himself a former local chief executive, having seved as mayor of Tagaytay City. "Guimaras can learn from Southern Leyte, Southern Leyte can learn from Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Sur can learn from Lanao del Norte, and so on," he noted. Finally, the senator appealed to the barangay leaders to take their oath of office to heart, instead of just treating the latter as a routine document that they sign when they assume their public office. He suggested to the barangay leaders to regularly refer to their oath, which would remind them of the duties they have sworn to fulfill for their constituents. Tuluy-tuloy na pag-aaral at pagsasanay, binigyang-diin ni Tolentino sa mga lider ng barangay Mahalaga ang tuluy-tuloy na pag-aaral at pagsasanay ng mga lider ng barangay para mahusay nilang mapamunuan ang pinakabatayang unit ng sistemang pampulitika ng bansa. Ito ang binigyang-diin ni Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino sa kanyang talumpati sa pambansang pagtitipon ng Liga ng mga Barangay (LNB) sa Pasay City. Kaugnay nito, ipinahayag ng senador na sisikapin nyang maitaas ang badyet sa susunod na taon ng Local Government Academy (LGA), ang pangunahing institusyon ng pamahalaan na nagsasagawa ng seminars at trainings para sa mga lider ng barangay. "Itutulak natin ang mas mataas na alokasyon para sa LGA para lalo silang makatutok sa Inyo," ani Tolentino, na syang namumuno sa finance sub-committee na nangangasiwa sa panukalang badyet ng Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), kasama na ang LGA na isang attached agency nito. Hiniling din ng senador sa mga delegado na gamitin ang lahat ng pagkakataon para matuto mula sa isa't isa, base sa kani-kaniyang karanasan at best practices. "Halimbawa, ang mga taga-Guimaras ay maaaring matuto sa mga taga-Southern Leyte. Ang mga taga-Southern Leyte ay pwede namang matuto sa mga taga-Ilocos Sur, na maaari din namang matuto sa mga taga-Lanao del Norte," paliwanag ni Tolentino, na matagal ding nanilbihang local chief executive bilang alkalde ng Tagaytay City. Bilang pagtatapos, nanawagan si Tolentino sa mga lider ng barangay na isapuso ang kanilang panunumpa sa tungkulin (oath of office), imbis na tratuhin ito bilang simpleng dokumento lang na kanilang kailangang lagdaan bilang mga halal na opisyal. "Dapat nating isabuhay ang ating panunumpa sa tungkulin, upang maging mahusay ang ating pamumuno," pagtatapos nya.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.