New Muck Rack Report Finds High Stress Among Journalists

Miami, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How do journalists balance a demanding job and a happy life? Not easily, according to Muck Rack’s State of Work-Life Balance in Journalism report, which collected data from more than 1,300 journalists on topics including stress, burnout and salary. About a quarter of all journalists report “being always on” as one of the main contributors to their stress, and most (96%) have trouble “switching off” after work.

Stress and burnout on the rise

Journalists are stressed across the board, citing workload, salary and being “always on” as top stressors. On a scale from one to 10, with 10 being the most stressful, journalists are most likely to rate their stress as a seven. Only 20% placed their stress levels below the midpoint, while 67% are above.

Workloads are one of the most significant stressors for journalists, with most working on more than four stories at any time. While it is most common for respondents to work on one to three projects in a given week, a similar number of people are working on seven or more. Work hours are also taking their toll, with 64% reporting they work more than 40 hours per week, and 13% working more than 51 hours per week. A whopping 80% of journalists are working outside business hours at least once a week.

Fifty-six percent of journalists have considered quitting their job in the past year due to burnout, and two out of five have left a role for the same reason in the past. This growing trend may be influenced by the election year, a notoriously difficult time in many newsrooms.

Journalists have a hard time stepping away from work during such a busy time. The top three reasons respondents are skipping vacation include workload, staffing issues and the need to always be “on.” Nearly a quarter of journalists mention their salary as a restriction. When they do take a break from their stressful roles, 69% of journalists’ vacations are interrupted by work.

Gray areas in flexible work and mental health support

The proper working environment can have a big impact on stress. More than half of journalists said their current work arrangement contributes somewhat or very positively to their work-life balance. According to respondents, they would prefer more hybrid opportunities.

Journalists are split on whether colleagues would support them during mental health struggles. About half say they would receive support from their colleagues, but are less optimistic about the support they’d receive from leadership. Forty-two percent would expect at least some support from leaders compared to 52% from co-workers. Fewer than 25% report having access to mental health services through their workplace.

Salaries

Journalists overall report an average salary of $67,000. Generally, journalists who freelance earn less ($60k) than those in full-time roles ($70k). Over a quarter of freelancers earn less than $40,000 per year and none report earning more than $250,000. Non-freelancers are much more likely to earn more than $40,000 per year compared to those who freelance. They are also more likely than freelancers to earn more than $70,000.

“Journalists are stretched exceptionally thin,” said Gregory Galant, cofounder & CEO of Muck Rack. “At Muck Rack, we aim to alleviate some of the stress and workload associated with the job by encouraging PR pros to send newsworthy, targeted, 1:1 pitches and by keeping our platform free for journalists, forever. We hope the content, tools and community we’ve built help them more easily follow trending stories, showcase their hard work and manage their online brands.”



Suggestions for stress relief

Muck Rack spoke to Liz Weaver, a career and communication coach at Light Up Leadership, for insights into improving work-life balance. From time management strategies to mindfulness techniques, a few practical tips can help reporters thrive in fast-paced roles.



Build self-awareness around the activities that create the most stress

around the activities that create the most stress Set priorities for self and team. Clearly define what will be tackled first and break things down into doable steps

for self and team. Clearly define what will be tackled first and break things down into doable steps Protect time by blocking off the calendar for work that requires focus and saying no to non-essential requests

by blocking off the calendar for work that requires focus and saying no to non-essential requests Optimize performance by getting adequate sleep, eating healthy meals, exercising and staying hydrated

Methodology

Data for this report came from two surveys. Muck Rack surveyed 1,357 journalists from January 3 to February 9, 2024 for the State of Journalism report for questions about salary, working hours and after-hours work. Muck Rack also surveyed 402 journalists from August 8 to August 30, 2024 for questions about access to mental health services, stress levels, sources and burnout. Survey responses were sought primarily through email and most respondents came from outreach to Muck Rack’s database and email contacts.



Unless specifically mentioned, data only includes full-time workers in permanent positions and full-time freelancers. Median was used as the main measure of salary. Other methods were explored, but we found median gave the most reliable results and accounted for outliers in the data. Salary data is only for U.S.-based respondents. Data was cleaned to remove spam responses, major outliers, identifiable mistakes, and low-effort responses. This left a total of 1,106 journalists from the first survey and 253 for the second.



