Home Care Association of America Announces Top 12 Finalists for the 2024 Caregiver of the Year Award

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) is thrilled to announce the finalists for the 2024 Caregiver of the Year Award , honoring the exceptional individuals who make a difference in the lives of those they support.This prestigious national program recognizes the nation’s top caregivers who provide non-medical care and services in the comfort of the client’s home. From assisting with daily activities like bathing and dressing to offering medication reminders, these dedicated professionals are essential to the care of seniors, individuals with disabilities, and veterans.The winner will be announced at the 2024 HCAOA National Home Care Conference on October 28, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency Bellevue.HCAOA CEO Jason Lee said, "Congratulations to the 2024 Caregiver of the Year finalists! Your dedication and compassion exemplify the very best of our industry. A heartfelt thank you to all the agencies that submitted nominations—your commitment to recognizing outstanding caregivers highlights the vital role they play in providing quality and compassionate care within the homes of those in need."The 2024 HCAOA Caregiver of the Year Award Finalists are:• Lynn Anderson, JFS Care, Los Angeles, CA: Lynn has a unique skill set to help the client feel “whole” and not “less than” – and always with a smile on her face!• Janice Bailey, BAYADA Home Health Care, Greensboro, NC: Janice is a steadfast supporter of each client she works with – making each client her top priority.• Angela Chavez, Gold Star Home Care, Glendale, AZ: Angela has the skill, experience and heart to work with any client she is paired with – going 150% above and beyond expectations!• Tonia Davy, Right at Home, Omaha, NE: Tonia is a very kind person, friendly and compassionate. She is passionate about caregiving and dedicated to helping others.• Amanda Denton, FirstLight Home Care, Minot, ND: Not all caregivers are created equal, and Amanda is the perfect example of that.• Regina Lorenzetti, Home Helpers Home Care, Bradenton, FL: Gigi is the kind of caregiver who just makes you smile when you think about the impact she’s had on her clients.• Libby Nye, Seniors Helping Seniors, Louisville, KY: Her supervisor said Libby is the agency’s eldest caregiver, and at 82 years young, she can work run circles around the rest of the team!• Edna Palmer, Companion Extraordinaire, Henrico, VA: Edna is always looking out for other people. She is a senior helping other seniors – most of which are her age or older!• Teresa Phillips, Home Helpers Home Care, Hinsdale, IL: With more than 20 years of caregiving experience, Teresa has an unmatched skill set!• Jelisa Shelton, Pro Careers, Inc., Parkersburg, WV: She is a single mother of a two-year-old daughter, and she is a very caring, loving and dependable person.• Kathy Sheppard-Brown, Caring Senior Service, Richardson, TX: Every client she has ever been sent to absolutely adores her – there is nothing she won’t tackle.• Michael Shores, Family Resource Home Care, Tigard, OR: Michael is always diligent in his work, even making sure he was available when his client was discharged from the hospital so he could make sure he was comfortable at home.To learn more about these outstanding finalists and the award, please visit https://www.hcaoa.org/caregiver-of-the-year.html This year’s Caregiver of the Year Award is proudly sponsored by Careswitch About HCAOAFounded in 2002, the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) is the industry's leading trade association for home care providers. It represents the industry's unified voice in Washington, DC, and state governments nationwide. HCAOA represents more than 4,300 agencies across the United States.

