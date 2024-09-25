Office And Factory Buildings Global Market 2024 To Reach $986.16 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 2.3%

Office And Factory Buildings Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow from $881.87 billion in 2023 to $900.18 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The office and factory buildings market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $881.87 billion in 2023 to $900.18 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to economic growth, urbanization, infrastructure development, regulatory changes, and demographic shifts.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Office And Factory Buildings Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The office and factory buildings market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $986.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to workplace culture shifts, emerging markets, regulatory reforms, remote work adaptation, sustainability trends.

Growth Driver Of The Office And Factory Buildings Market

Rapid industrialization is expected to propel the growth of the office and factory buildings market going forward. Industrialization refers to the process of moving a country's or region's economy away from reliance on agriculture and towards one that is driven by industry. Industrialization increases the need for various office and factory buildings that could make great contributions to housing demand with prefabrication, and modular construction in factories and then assembling them on the job site, which could increase the quality of project implementation and reduce the project time.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Office And Factory Buildings Market Share?

Key players in the market include Power Construction Corporation of China, China State Construction Engineering Co. Ltd., Bouygues Construction, Lennar Corporation, Kiewit Building Group Inc., Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S.A., Hochtief AG, Vinci SA, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Skanska Group, Gammon India Limited, Tata Projects Limited, Bechtel Corporation, Fluor Corporation, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, Doug Peter and Ron Construction, Toll Brothers Inc., CBRE Group Inc., Jacobs Solutions Inc., China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, Jones Lang LaSalle, Colliers International, Gilbane Building Company, Holcim, The Korte Company, Yates Construction, PulteGroup Inc., D.R. Horton Inc., Pretorius Structures, FEG Global.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Office And Factory Buildings Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the office and factory buildings market are developing innovative products, such as office building management software. Office building management software is a comprehensive digital solution for efficiently overseeing and optimizing various facility operations, including maintenance, security, space utilization, and tenant services.

How Is The Global Office And Factory Buildings Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Residential, Non-residential

2) By Construction Type: New Construction, Renovation

3) By Application: Owned, Rental

4) By End User: Private, Public

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Office And Factory Buildings Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Office And Factory Buildings Market Definition

Office and factory buildings refer to enclosed structures that are placed over a parcel of land and are considered to be reasonably permanent. It is a type of commercial building that has areas primarily intended to be used for offices, and a factory building is any building or other structure where explosive material manufacture or any portion thereof is carried out.

The main types of office and factory buildings are residential and non-residential. Residential refers to a situation involving residences, apartments, or any other setting where people live. The various construction types include new construction and renovation. These are used in various applications such as owned, rental, and by various end users such as private and public.

Office And Factory Buildings Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global office and factory buildings market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Office And Factory Buildings Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on office and factory buildings market size, office and factory buildings market drivers and trends, office and factory buildings market major players and office and factory buildings market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

