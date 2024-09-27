RM Modern Aesthetics Brings Cutting-Edge Non-Surgical Aesthetic Treatments to Bergen County, NJ

RM Modern Aesthetics – Premier Aesthetics and Wellness Practice in Bergen County, NJ

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RM Modern Aesthetics , founded by board-certified surgeons Dr. Farshad Mansouri and Dr. David Radvinsky, proudly announces the opening of its state-of-the-art medical aesthetic practice , offering a comprehensive range of non-surgical treatments to elevate health and wellness in Bergen County, NJ.Partnering with BTL, an industry leader in non-invasive therapies , RM Modern Aesthetics is expanding the comprehensive surgical care offered by Heritage Surgical Group to include non-operative options to treat conditions ranging from diastasis recti to urinary incontinence.The EMSCULPT NEO and EMSELLA are revolutionary high intensity focused electromagnetic energy devices that help enhance mobility and quality of life by improving overall core strength and bladder control, by strengthening the muscles of the pelvic floor, particularly in postpartum women.The EMSCULPT NEO has the added benefit of utilizing radiofrequency to simultaneously burn fat, making it the perfect device for significant body sculpting without downtime or surgery. Just a few non-invasive sessions can have lasting effects on a patient's health and well-being.Personalized wellness programs at RM Modern Aesthetics incorporate the latest advancements in pharmacological therapies, including Tirzepatide and Semaglutide injections. These FDA-approved medications are highly effective in managing health by regulating appetite and stabilizing blood sugar levels. When implemented into a personalized care plan combined with nutritional counseling, these injections support patients in achieving and maintaining their wellness goals.Hydration and nutrient optimization services offer a fast and efficient way to replenish essential vitamins and nutrients, boosting energy, enhancing immune function, and promoting overall well-being, whether for recovery, rehydration, or general wellness.Botox and Dermal filler allow patients to look and feel their best by boosting their self-esteem and confidence. Many patients feel happier, more relaxed, and less stressed after undergoing treatments due to an improved self-image. By partnering with local experts in injectable aesthetics, RM Modern Aesthetics is expanding the range of aesthetic treatments offered at their practice.At RM Modern Aesthetics, the patient’s experience is central to every treatment plan. "Our goal is to provide a comfortable and welcoming environment where each patient feels understood and supported in their wellness journey," says Dr. Farshad Mansouri, co-founder of RM Modern Aesthetics.For more information about RM Modern Aesthetics and their range of services, visit www.modernaestheticsnj.com

