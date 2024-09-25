Particulate Matter Monitoring Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.48 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 12.1%

Particulate Matter Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The particulate matter monitoring market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The particulate matter monitoring market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.4 billion in 2023 to $1.57 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to industrial emissions control, urbanization and population growth, public awareness and environmental concerns, government initiatives for air quality improvement, development of smart cities.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Particulate Matter Monitoring Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The particulate matter monitoring market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global efforts to combat climate change, focus on environmental data integration, public health initiatives, focus on indoor air quality, global health crises preparedness, advancements in data analytics.

Growth Driver Of The Particulate Matter Monitoring Market

The growing oil and gas industry is expected to propel the growth of the particulate matter monitoring market going forward. The oil and gas industry is the sector that deals with a multi-stage process that includes discovering a resource, conveying it to a refinery, and processing it into a finished product. In the oil and gas sectors, a continuous emission monitoring system (CEMS) is required to determine a gas or particulate matter concentration or emission rate.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Particulate Matter Monitoring Market Growth?

Key players in the tem market include Aeroqual Ltd., Met One Instruments Inc., Rupprecht & Patashnick Co. Inc., Aerojet Rocketdyne, Pegasor Oy, Ecotech Pty Ltd., Environnement SA, Testo AG, KANOMAX USA Inc., Palas GmbH, Cerex Monitoring Solutions LLC, PerkinElmer Inc., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Tisch International Incorporated, Opsis AB, ACOEM Group, GRIMM Aerosol Technik GmbH & Co. KG, MSP Corporation, GrayWolf Sensing Solutions, FLIR Systems Inc., Naneos GmbH, Particle Measuring Systems, MCZ Centrum s.r.o., Sintrol, Aphekom Consortium, Bristol Industrial & Research Associates, Nephelometer Systems Ltd., The Scoular Company, The Andersons Inc., The Dow Chemical Company.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Particulate Matter Monitoring Market Size?

Major companies operating in the particulate matter monitoring equipment market are adopting new technological products, such as the AQT530 sensor, to sustain their position in the market. The AQT530 sensor is an air quality sensor to enhance monitoring solutions and improve the quality of life, safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

How Is The Global Particulate Matter Monitoring Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Indoor Monitoring, Outdoor Monitoring

2) By Particle Size: PM1, PM2.5, PM5, PM10

3) By Technology: Light Scattering, Beta-Attenuation, Gravimetric, Opacity, Other Technologies

4) By Application: Process Industries, Ambient Air Monitoring, Indoor Air Monitoring, Healthcare, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Particulate Matter Monitoring Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Particulate Matter Monitoring Market Definition

Particulate matter monitoring refers to a device that measures the level of common air pollutants. They are used for the continuous measurements of particle concentrations as they provide valuable data enabling trends that are to be tracked.

The main product types in the market for particulate matter monitoring are indoor monitoring and outdoor monitoring. Indoor monitoring refers to a way to gather data on people or things inside a building, which is in the home, office, or factory. The particle size is PM1, PM2.5, PM5, and PM10. The technologies are light scattering, beta-attenuation, gravimetric, opacity, and other technologies. The various applications involved process industries, ambient air monitoring, indoor air monitoring, healthcare, and other applications.

Particulate Matter Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global particulate matter monitoring market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Particulate Matter Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on particulate matter monitoring market size, particulate matter monitoring market drivers and trends, particulate matter monitoring market major players and particulate matter monitoring market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

