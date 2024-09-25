Parabolic Flight Tourism Global Market 2024 To Reach $117.83 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 36.2%

Parabolic Flight Tourism Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The parabolic flight tourism market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $117.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The parabolic flight tourism market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $25.34 billion in 2023 to $34.21 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to research and development, aerospace industry growth, early adopter enthusiasm, tourist demand for novel experiences, rising disposable income.

The parabolic flight tourism market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $117.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to commercial space industry growth, evolving regulations, space exploration ambitions, sustainability initiatives, market competition and diversification.

The increasing popularity of space-related tourism activities is expected to propel the growth of the parabolic flight tourism market going forward. Space-related tourism is a business activity connected to the cosmos that includes traveling to space as a tourist, looking at a rocket launch, stargazing, or going to a destination that is space-centric. The increasing popularity of space-related tourism activities would spike parabolic flight tourism as these are safe mediums for space-related tourism. Also, these parabolic flights are cost-effective for people to experience space tourism and for scientists to perform many scientific investigations.

Key players in the market include Zero Gravity Corporation, Novespace, MiGFlug GmbH, Beings Systems, Space Adventures, Airbus Group SE, Vegitel, ASTRAX, XCOR Aerospace, Virgin Galactic, Spaceflight. Inc., SpaceX, Blue Origin, Orion Span, Bigelow Aerospace, World View Enterprises, Space Perspective, Elysium Space, Space Island Group, SpaceVision, Zero 2 Infinity, Rocketplane Global, Armadillo Aerospace, Masten Space Systems, UP Aerospace, Interorbital Systems, Spaceport America, Agile Space Industries, Axiom Space, Waypoint 2 Space.

Major companies operating in parabolic flight tourism are undergoing partnerships to drive revenues in the market. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

1) By Type: Suborbital Parabolic Flight, Orbital Parabolic Flight

2) By Application: Scientific Research And Exploration, Leisure, Other Applications

3) By End-Use: Government, Commercial

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Parabolic flight tourism refers to the practice of traveling through flights that can replicate microgravity and are extremely helpful for brief scientific and technological examinations in lower gravity. Parabolic flights are used to corroborate space equipment and coach astronauts before spaceflight, as these flights are the unique way to assess microgravity with humans beyond prolonged astronaut training and flights to the International Space Station.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global parabolic flight tourism market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Parabolic Flight Tourism Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on parabolic flight tourism market size, parabolic flight tourism market drivers and trends, parabolic flight tourism market major players and parabolic flight tourism market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

