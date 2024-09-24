Mobility Scooters Market Size is Expected to Reach $3.21 Billion by 2030 | Sunrise Medical, EV RIDER LLC, Quingo

mobility scooters market

The report presents an in-depth analysis of key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The key driving factors of the global 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 are increased use of electric mobility scooters as an eco-friendly & efficient way of commutation, rise in population of senior citizens, and increase in awareness of advanced mobility devices. However, factors such as the high cost of the EV battery and lack of standardization of EV charging generate a negative impact on growth. Contrarily, increase in R&D investments for improved battery technologies & availability of smooth credit and financing options are expected to create remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2998 The global mobility scooters market was valued at $1.72 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $3.21 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐐𝐮𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐨, 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩., 𝐀𝐦𝐢𝐠𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐀𝐟𝐢𝐤𝐢𝐦 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐕𝐢𝐥𝐛𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐇𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐄𝐕 𝐑𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐑 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥, 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬Based on range, the 10-20 miles segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, covering nearly half of the global mobility scooters market, and is anticipated to maintain the lead during the forecast period. On the other hand, the less than 10 miles segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/19077aad996c35177255e6b72ad58e1e A mobility scooter is a mobility aid similar to a wheelchair but configured similar to a scooter. It is often referred to as a power-operated vehicle/scooter or electric scooter. Electrically driven scooters are a perfect mode of transport for people who do not want the expense of operating a gas driven vehicle or motorcycle. Electric mobility scooter is classified as a power-operated bicycle. Thus in most cases, a driver’s license is not required to ride the scooter nor does it have to be registered, plated, or insured. Usually, two types of mobility scooters available are front-wheel drive (FD) or rear-wheel drive (RD).Factors, such as inclination toward the use of electric mobility scooters as an eco-friendly & efficient solution, increased percent of senior citizens, and rising awareness for advanced mobility devices, supplement the growth of the market across the globe. Moreover, factors, such as lack of standardization of EV charging and high cost of battery, hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, growing R&D investments for enhanced battery technologies and greater availability of credit & financing options provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the Mobility Scooters Market during the forecast period.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Based on region, North America accounted was responsible for the largest market share in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the total global mobility scooters market size , and is expected to maintain the lead during the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2998 Numerous product developments and product launches are carried out by top manufacturers such as Afikim Electric Vehicles, Amigo Mobility International Inc., Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing, EV Rider LLC., Golden Technologies Inc., and others. Moreover, the introduction of electric propulsion technology has also created a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, the increased implementation of mobility scooters in different industries, such as cargo moving, city commuting, production facility commuting, and small distance touring, also supplements the growth of the market during the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2998 Based on type, the small (Less than 110 cm) segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the large (more than 150 cm) segment is anticipated to reach the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/09/05/2509720/0/en/Electric-Scooter-and-Motorcycle-Market-To-Portray-93-9-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html Electric Vehicle Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/10/23/2764378/0/en/Electric-Vehicle-Market-EV-Industry-Is-Set-to-Reach-an-Estimate-of-823-75-Billion-by-2030-at-a-Compound-Annual-Growth-Rate-CAGR-Of-18-2-Allied-Market-Research.html Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/10/03/2526454/0/en/Tire-Pressure-Monitoring-System-Market-to-Reach-12-32-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html Used Bike Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/used-bikes-market-to-reach-66-2-billion-globally-by-2031-at-5-6-cagr-allied-market-research-301756457.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.