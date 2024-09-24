Celebrating UN-Declared International Day of Peace

Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, president of the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL) and the zhang-men-ren (leader) of Tai Ji Men, rings the Bell of World Peace and Love. He rang the bell nine times to pray for lasting global peace. FOWPAL members, dressed as angels with pure white wings, performed the song "Children from Heaven." Their gentle singing aimed to awaken people’s conscience. Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze presents the Compass Clock of Conscience to former Trinidad and Tobago President Anthony Thomas Aquinas Carmona, left, and ACS Commissioner Jess Dannhauser, right. Attendees, led by FOWPAL members, conduct a 30-second meditation to pray for a better and more sustainable world where all creatures coexist peacefully. FOWPAL members invite attendees to sign the Declaration of World Day of the Power of Hope, to turn their hopes for peace into action. By uniting people’s kindness, FOWPAL aimed to address the crises threatening human survival .

FOWPAL’s Peace Bell Rings in New York’s Times Square to Pray for the World

CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As climate change rapidly deteriorates the environment and the world stands at the brink of conflict, each person’s decision becomes critical for humanity's continued existence. In celebration of the UN-declared International Day of Peace, the 22nd annual "Celebration for People Living in Peace & Climate Week" was held in Times Square, New York, on September 21, 2024. The Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL), which has visited 109 countries, was invited to host a ceremony of ringing the Bell of World Peace and Love to pray for the world and send blessings worldwide through live streaming.This year marks the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States. At noon on September 21, 2024, FOWPAL hosted a prayer and bell-ringing ceremony, where Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, president of FOWPAL and zhang-men-ren (leader) of Tai Ji Men, rang the Bell of World Peace and Love nine times, praying for lasting global peace. Dr. Hong explained the significance of the ceremony: "Times change quickly, chaos spreads, unsettling hearts. The ancient bell rings with a soothing melody, awakening conscience in this very moment. For love and peace, we act on our hopes, acquiring blessings and wisdom by helping all beings." He made three heartfelt wishes: "May the world be blessed with peace, and all beings with safety. May the Earth be secure and sustainable. May the universe be harmonious, and all living things be purified." Through this sacred and solemn bell-ringing, FOWPAL sought to bring comfort to all creatures on Earth, spreading the message of love and peace to every living being.When the 9/11 terrorist attacks occurred 23 years ago, Dr. Hong led the FOWPAL delegation to New York to participate in the 54th UN NGO/DPI Annual Conference, where they held ceremonies of ringing the Bell of World Peace and Love to spread blessings. With the recent surge in natural and man-made disasters worldwide, this year's bell-ringing ceremony in Times Square carried even greater significance.FOWPAL members, dressed as angels with pure white wings, performed the song "Children from Heaven." Their gentle singing brought the audience back to the innocence and kindness of a child’s heart, awakening their conscience and encouraging self-reflection through daily meditation. To inspire positive thoughts for the world, FOWPAL members led the audience in a 30-second meditation, motivating each person to pray for a better world in their own way, wishing for peaceful coexistence for all living beings on Earth.Dr. Hong presented the Compass Clock of Conscience to former Trinidad and Tobago President Anthony Thomas Aquinas Carmona and ACS Commissioner Jess Dannhauser. The clock symbolizes the role of conscience in guiding people toward a bright path, reminding them to seize each moment, follow their conscience, and do good deeds. Commissioner Dannhauser expressed his appreciation for the beautiful ceremony that unites people and allows them to share their wishes. His hope is for children to feel calm and secure, creating a safe environment for both children and young people to thrive together.Global Peace Ambassador Frankine Mbvoumbo stated that attending the event was deeply symbolic, as peace is fundamentally about empowering others and fostering kindness and understanding to prevent conflict. He emphasized the importance of ringing the Bell of World Peace and Love during the event to commemorate the International Day of Peace in Times Square, New York. This cause is very close to his heart, and he expressed his hope to contribute to advancing this important work.An attendee remarked on the inspiring sight of global leaders uniting for a common purpose: promoting and spreading world peace. He expressed his wish for peace education to be implemented and accelerated worldwide.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres mentioned in his speech on the International Day of Peace, “Our world needs peace. Peace is the ultimate prize for all humanity. And as this International Day of Peace reminds us – the solutions are in our hands. Cultivating a culture of peace means replacing division, disempowerment, and despair with justice, equality and hope for all.”During the event, FOWPAL members invited attendees to sign the Declaration of World Day of the Power of Hope, encouraging them to transform their hopes for peace into action. By uniting in kindness, they aimed to address the crises threatening human survival and contribute to the sustainability of the Earth.This event was organized by Good News Corporation in partnership with the Manhattan Borough President and OMMM. Groups from around the world supported this meaningful international day in various ways. On-site, the American Oriental Art Foundation displayed the largest Peace and Friendship Tree artwork, which took five years to complete. The Tree symbolizes the collective efforts of numerous peace advocates to promote peace, love, and care for Mother Earth.About FOWPALFounded by Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze in 2000 in the U.S., the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL) is an international organization dedicated to fostering love and peace. Guided by the principle “thinking positively to change the world,” FOWPAL promotes global harmony through various initiatives, including organizing World Leader Summits of Love and Peace, hosting ceremonies of ringing the Bell of World Peace and Love, and conducting cultural exchanges. With members in 137 countries, FOWPAL has dedicated over two decades to encouraging global leaders to leverage their positive influence in the pursuit of world peace. The organization has played a supportive role in fostering peaceful resolutions to conflicts in the Americas and Africa. As of September 23rd, 2024, a total of 582 prominent leaders from 149 countries have rung the Bell of Peace, including 72 Heads of State and Government, 15 Nobel Peace Prize Laureates.About the Bell of World Peace and LoveThe Bell of World Peace and Love serves as a spiritual symbol for the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL). Measuring 70 centimeters in diameter and 120 centimeters in height, the Bell weighs 236 kilograms. It is engraved with Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze’s declaration, Love of the World, A Declaration of Peace, highlighting the universal desire for world peace. The Bell aims to unite influential leaders from diverse backgrounds, encouraging them to join together in creating a world where there is no pain, no fear, no war, and no suffering.

Introduction to FOWPAL (Federation of World Peace and Love)

