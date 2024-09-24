Planet Security USA Expands Security Solutions by Partnering with Hikvision and Uniview

planetsecurity hikvision-wholesale-distributor uniview-wholesale-distributor Security-Cameras-Wholesale-Suppliers

Planet Security USA expands security solutions by partnering with Hikvision & Uniview, offering advanced surveillance technology at competitive wholesale prices

DORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planet Security USA, a prominent player in the security industry, is excited to announce its expansion into wholesale distribution, partnering with two of the leading brands in security technology: Hikvision and Uniview. With this strategic expansion, Planet Security USA aims to solidify its position as a go-to resource for security system integrators, resellers, and businesses looking to source state-of-the-art surveillance and security equipment.With a commitment to making advanced security technology more accessible, Planet Security USA now offers an even wider range of solutions designed to meet the needs of businesses and individuals alike. By becoming a wholesale distributor of Hikvision and Uniview products, Planet Security USA can now cater to a larger market, offering top-tier products at highly competitive prices.Expanding Product Range with Hikvision Wholesale DistributionHikvision is a world leader in security surveillance technology, known for developing cutting-edge products that push the boundaries of what’s possible in the field of video surveillance. Now, as a Hikvision wholesale distributor , Planet Security USA will offer clients access to the latest in Hikvision’s comprehensive range of products, including high-definition IP cameras, advanced Network Video Recorders (NVRs), and sophisticated video management systems.Hikvision’s portfolio covers everything from small-scale solutions for homes and offices to highly complex systems tailored for large enterprises. This partnership means Planet Security USA customers can enjoy Hikvision’s top-of-the-line technology at wholesale prices, empowering them to deliver superior security systems to their own clients.Through this wholesale partnership, Planet Security USA customers can now source Hikvision’s most sought-after products, such as:• IP Cameras: High-resolution cameras with smart features like motion detection, night vision, and AI-based analytics.• NVRs: Network Video Recorders that offer seamless integration with IP cameras and support for high storage capacities.• Video Management Systems: Sophisticated software solutions that allow for easy management, analysis, and storage of video footage.These products allow Planet Security USA’s partners to develop robust and scalable security systems, providing their clients with peace of mind through reliable and effective surveillance solutions.Uniview Partnership: Elevating Security Technology OfferingsIn addition to Hikvision, Planet Security USA is also proud to announce its new role as a Uniview wholesale distributor . Uniview is an innovative brand that is pioneering intelligent video surveillance technology. Known for its superior IP cameras, storage solutions, and cutting-edge surveillance software, Uniview brings a unique and complementary product line to Planet Security USA’s already impressive offerings.With Uniview, customers of Planet Security USA gain access to a range of high-performance, durable, and easy-to-use security products, including IP-based cameras and video management systems. Uniview’s solutions are widely regarded for their ability to handle large-scale video surveillance projects while maintaining user-friendliness and reliability.Uniview’s extensive product offerings available through Planet Security USA’s wholesale program include:1. Ultra-HD IP Cameras: Featuring high-resolution imagery, weatherproof construction, and infrared technology for superior nighttime performance.2. Video Surveillance Software: Advanced analytics and AI capabilities that allow for enhanced monitoring and automation.3. Reliable Storage Solutions: Products designed to store large amounts of video data securely and efficiently.The Uniview product line provides an excellent choice for customers looking for scalable security solutions that offer cutting-edge technology with ease of use and reliable long-term performance.Why Planet Security USA?As a leader in the security industry, Planet Security USA’s core mission is to provide businesses and resellers with access to the best security products on the market while maintaining a customer-centric approach. This latest expansion to wholesale distribution represents a significant step forward in fulfilling that mission, offering a wider variety of high-quality, competitively priced products, along with expert technical support and a seamless customer experience.When resellers and integrators partner with Planet Security USA, they benefit from:• Extensive Product Selection: With the addition of Hikvision and Uniview, Planet Security USA now offers an even more comprehensive range of security products that cater to a variety of needs.• Expert Knowledge and Support: Planet Security USA’s team of experts is always ready to assist with technical advice, product recommendations, and troubleshooting, ensuring their customers succeed in deploying and managing their security systems.• Competitive Wholesale Pricing: By offering attractive pricing structures for resellers and integrators, Planet Security USA allows businesses to maintain profitability while delivering superior security systems.• Quick and Reliable Delivery: With a streamlined logistics process, Planet Security USA ensures that products are delivered quickly and efficiently, minimizing downtime for their customers.About Planet Security USAPlanet Security USA has established itself as a trusted provider of security products, specializing in cutting-edge video surveillance systems, access control, and related security solutions. With the recent addition of Hikvision and Uniview products to its wholesale catalog, Planet Security USA continues to build on its reputation for delivering reliable, innovative security solutions that meet the needs of businesses and resellers across the nation.For more information about Planet Security USA and its wholesale distribution offerings, visit www.planetsecurityusa.com This new partnership marks an exciting chapter for Planet Security USA, allowing them to provide even more advanced solutions to their valued customers while strengthening their position as a leader in the security industry.

