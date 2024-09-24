Smart Fleet Management Market : Enhancing Efficiency with Connected Solutions Forecast, 2020-2027 | AMR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Smart Fleet Management Market Size , Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Mode of Transportation, Application, Connectivity and Operation : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027".The global smart fleet management market was valued at $38,245.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $98,656.5 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.8%.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :By mode of transportation, the roadways segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.On the basis of application, the ADAS segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share.By operation, the commercial segment is expected to register significant CAGR during the forecast period.Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its leading market share by end of the forecast period.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3105 Asia Pacific dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. China led the global smart fleet management market share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to increasing penetration of digital technologies in fleet operations, growing trade activities, and rising requirement of cost as well as time-effective fleet management solutions across the country.Smart fleet management deals with tracking and maintenance of vehicles in a cost-effective, rapid, and accessible manner along with financing, driver management, and other features. It helps fleet owners to reduce the risks associated with staff cost, operations, and others. Smart digital technology enables fleet management to attain high safety measures. Moreover, smart digital technology allows real-time data tracking for engine diagnostic, energy management, and related operations to ensure the safety of fleet operators. It is integrated with the latest technologies, including analytics, big data, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), global positioning system (GPS), and related digital technologies to make fleet operations more accurate and efficient.The growth of the global smart fleet management market is majorly attributed to integration of real-time fleet monitoring systems in vehicles, increase in use of cloud-based technology for smart fleet management solutions, and enhanced vehicle monitoring & fuel management. Partnerships and entering into contracts/agreements with fleet operators for long-term business opportunities are the key strategies adopted by the participants in the global smart fleet management market.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-fleet-management-market/purchase-options Fleet operators are expected to focus on the working capital management in the near future and there are very less chances for heavy investment in advanced technology. However, there are most probable chances of sales momentum for the smart fleet management technology, owing to its operational feasibility to attain safety measure along with cost-effectiveness of the operations. The uncertain demand scenario in the COVID-19 pandemic for the end users and high capital expenditure are expected to spur the inclination toward commercial fleet management. Commercial fleet management enables effective working capital management along with no requirement for additional workforce to manage fleet operations.Integration of real-time fleet monitoring systems in vehicles, increase in use of cloud-based technology for smart fleet management solutions, and enhanced vehicle monitoring & fuel management are expected to drive the global smart fleet management market. However, price concerns of fleet owners and cyber security concerns are the factors that are expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, better driver & vehicle safety, enhancement of business decisions for fleet owners, development of intelligent transportation system, and increase in demand from developing countries are expected to supplement the global smart fleet management market size; thereby providing a better opportunity for the growth of the market in the near future.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3105 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:Cisco Systems, Inc.Continental AGDENSO CORPORATIONGlobecomm (Speedcast International Limited.)IBMSamsung Electronics Co. Tech Mahindra LimitedRobert Bosch GmbHSiemensSierra Wireless. Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

