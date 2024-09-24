FEMA Offers Free Rebuilding Tips in Lake City

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Repairing or rebuilding your home after Hurricane Debby? FEMA specialists offer tips on rebuilding safer and stronger.

Location:

The Home Depot

215 SW Home Depot Drive

Lake City, FL 32025

Hours:

Monday, Sept. 23: 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 24: 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 25: 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26: 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27: 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Specialists also are available on the Mitigation Helpline, 833-336-2487 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. You may leave a voicemail at any time, or you may email FEMA-R4-HMHELP@FEMA.DHS.GOV.

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.