FEMA Offers Free Rebuilding Tips in Lake City
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Repairing or rebuilding your home after Hurricane Debby? FEMA specialists offer tips on rebuilding safer and stronger.
Location:
The Home Depot
215 SW Home Depot Drive
Lake City, FL 32025
Hours:
Monday, Sept. 23: 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 24: 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 25: 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 26: 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27: 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Specialists also are available on the Mitigation Helpline, 833-336-2487 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. You may leave a voicemail at any time, or you may email FEMA-R4-HMHELP@FEMA.DHS.GOV.
For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.