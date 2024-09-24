NI Bricks Announces Launch of Digital Platform for Estate Agents in Northern Ireland

BELFAST, IRELAND, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NI Bricks is pleased to announce the official launch of its new digital platform for the real estate brokerage industry in Northern Ireland . To commemorate the launch, estate agents are being invited to join NI Bricks' platform with the opportunity to list properties for free for up to three months, providing a cost-effective solution for generating leads and increasing visibility at no initial cost.Founded in November 2023 and launched in September 2024, NI Bricks is the latest product of Soham Technologies Limited. With a strong commitment to reducing listing fees and simplifying the estate agency operations, NI Bricks has been developed with Northern Ireland real estate agents in mind. The platform offers them an easy-to-use, affordable alternative to existing property portals – all while integrating advanced digital tools to modernize the way agents conduct their business.“NI Bricks was born out of a need for innovation in the real estate sector. We recognized the gap in affordable, tech-driven solutions for estate agents,” says Pragati Kumar Dhingra, Founder and CEO of NI Bricks. “With this platform, we aim to lead the digital transformation of the real estate industry in Northern Ireland, ensuring that agents can maximize their reach, minimize their costs, and enhance their business efficiency.”Dhingra, an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in the tech sector and 15 years of work specializing in artificial intelligence and digital transformation, brings a wealth of expertise to the company. He is also a member of the advisory board for a publicly listed broker aggregator in India, which serves over 10,000 brokers. Dhingra’s leadership and vision for NI Bricks aim to usher the region’s real estate brokers into a new era of digital innovation.To encourage early adoption, estate agents who register with NI Bricks before the 31st of October 2024 will be able to list properties for free until 31st December 2024. This initiative allows agents to test the platform’s capabilities without any financial risk, while simultaneously taking advantage of NI Bricks' ongoing marketing campaigns designed to increase traffic and visibility.“Our free listing offer is a chance for agents to experience the full benefits of our platform without any upfront investment,” adds Dhingra. “We’re not just offering them a service - we’re providing the support and tools needed to transform their business, save time, and streamline estate agency operations.”In addition to free listings, NI Bricks is committed to ensuring a smooth onboarding process for its users. The company offers hands-on support and automated solutions that allow estate agents to easily transfer existing property listings and keep them updated with minimal effort. The streamlined approach allows agents to continue their operations without disruption, empowering them to focus on lead generation and closing deals.NI Bricks is also announcing the addition of Fred Ashton to the team, a real estate brokerage veteran with over 50 years of experience in Northern Ireland. As Ashton joins the company, his knowledge and experience in the local market will further strengthen NI Bricks' position as a key player in the regional real estate sector.The launch of NI Bricks marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the real estate market in Northern Ireland. With its innovative approach, cost-effective solutions, and expert leadership, NI Bricks is set to become a key player in the local real estate landscape. As the company continues to grow, its long-term goal is to offer a comprehensive suite of digital tools that not only facilitate property listings, but also empower agents to thrive in an increasingly competitive and tech-driven marketplace.For more information about NI Bricks and to sign up for the platform, visit www.nibricks.com About NI BricksNI Bricks is a Northern Ireland-based property portal focused on providing estate agents with affordable, effective digital solutions to list properties and generate leads. With a commitment to competitive pricing, ease of use, and driving digital transformation, NI Bricks is redefining how real estate brokerages operate in the modern marketplace.

