PHILIPPINES, September 24 - Press Release

September 20, 2024 Bong Go's Malasakit Team extends immediate assistance to fire victims in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental Senator Christopher "Bong" Go mobilized his Malasakit team to provide immediate aid to families affected by a fire incident in Barangay Sugbongcogon in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental, on Wednesday, September 18. "Sa mga kababayan nating nasunugan, huwag po kayong mawalan ng pag-asa. Ang gamit ay nabibili, ang pera ay kikitain, subalit 'yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nakakabili ng buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Importante ay buhay tayo kaya pangalagaan natin ang buhay na ibinigay sa ating ng Panginoon," said Go, in his message to the victims. "Nandito kami upang tumulong. Mahalaga na magkaisa at magtulungan tayo sa ganitong mga panahon ng pagsubok bilang magkakapitbahay at kapwa Pilipino," he added. Go underscored the importance of fire prevention measures in communities. As the principal author and co-sponsor of Republic Act No. 11589, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act of 2021, Go emphasized the need to enhance fire safety and response capabilities across the country. This law provides for a comprehensive ten-year modernization program that includes the recruitment of more firefighters, the acquisition of modern fire equipment, and specialized training programs. In addition, Go highlighted his push for Senate Bill No. 2451, the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which he authored and co-sponsored. This bill seeks to establish mandatory evacuation centers in every city and municipality to provide Filipinos with safe and secure shelters during emergencies and calamities. Gathered at the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office, a total of 17 families affected by the fire received snacks, vitamins, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs. There were also select recipients of shoes. As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Senator Go offered medical assistance, noting that the Malasakit Centers at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center and J.R. Borja General Hospital in Cagayan de Oro City are ready to assist those in need. Currently, there are 166 Malasakit Centers across the country that have already served more or less 12 million Filipinos nationwide. Go is the principal sponsor and author of the Malasakit Centers Act. "Patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo, mga kababayan ko. Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, sisiguraduhin kong mas mapapalapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga higit na nangangailangan," concluded Go.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.