September 21, 2024 Bong Go helps in rebuilding efforts of recovering fire victims in Davao del Norte On Thursday, September 19, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team visited the fire victims in the Island Garden City of Samal, Panabo City, and New Corella, Davao del Norte. The visit was part of Go's ongoing efforts to help disaster-stricken communities rebuild and recover. In his message, Go mentioned his filed Senate Bill No. 192, to institutionalize a Rental Housing Subsidy Program if enacted into law. This proposed measure aims to develop a housing and social protection program that will give disaster victims better and more affordable access to the formal housing market through rental subsidies provided by the government if enacted into law. Go, the primary author and co-sponsor of Republic Act No. 11589, also known as the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021, also underscored the importance of enhancing the Bureau of Fire Protection's capabilities to safeguard communities. The Act mandates a ten-year modernization program that includes recruiting more firefighters, acquiring advanced firefighting equipment, and developing specialized training programs. Held at the Island Garden City of Samal City Hall, the Mayor's Office in Panabo City, and at the New Corella Capitol, a total of 23 fire-stricken households received various forms of assistance from Go' Malasakit Team, including grocery packs, food packs, snacks, shirts, bags, basketballs, volleyballs, masks, and vitamins. Select individuals also received new shoes. The National Housing Authority (NHA), through its Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP), which Go has been a staunch advocate for, also provided emergency housing assistance to the affected families to help them rebuild their homes. "Sinikap din natin na mabigyan sila ng National Housing Authority ng ayuda pambili ng housing materials tulad ng pako, yero at iba pa upang maisaayos muli ang kanilang mga tirahan," Go said. "Itong EHAP program, isinulong ko ito noon at patuloy na sinusuportahang mapondohan ang programa ngayon upang mas marami pang mga biktima ng sakuna ang makapagpatayo ng maayos na bahay at makabangon muli mula sa trahedya," he added. The EHAP program is designed to provide immediate relief and support to families who have lost their homes due to disasters like fires, typhoons, and earthquakes. By advocating for the continuous implementation of EHAP, Go aims to ensure that affected families receive the necessary assistance to rebuild their lives and homes. As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also encouraged the public to utilize any of the 166 Malasakit Centers, including those at Davao Regional Medical Center in Tagum City or the nearby Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City, if they need assistance with their hospital expenses. Go principally authored and sponsored the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, to establish one-stop shops for medical assistance programs in qualified public hospitals to conveniently assist poor and indigent patients in covering their hospital expenses and lowering it to the lowest amount possible. The Malasakit Centers program is a brainchild of Go and was initiated in 2018 as part of the senator's commitment to strengthen and improve access to quality health services in the country. Since its inception, the centers have helped around 12 million Filipinos according to the Department of Health. Go's continued efforts to support disaster victims and his advocacy for government housing and health programs demonstrate his commitment to improving the lives of Filipinos, especially those in vulnerable situations. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," emphasized Go, affectionately known as Mr. Malasakit for his dedication to aiding Filipinos in need.

