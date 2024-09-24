PHILIPPINES, September 24 - Press Release

September 23, 2024 Empowering Coops Towards Inclusive Development: Bong Go supports Malasakit sa Kooperatiba initiative in Central Visayas In his advocacy towards the development of micro and small cooperatives, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally extended his support to 23 select cooperatives from Region 7. Held on Friday, September 20, at Lapu Lapu City Sports Complex, this initiative is part of the partnership of Senator Go and the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) through its "Malasakit sa Kooperatiba Program" that aimed at bolstering the cooperative sector. Through this program that Go advocated for, each qualified cooperative is provided financial support. The financial grant is a direct result of Senator Go's push for funding allocation in the 2024 national budget for the CDA's Human Capital Development Program. This program provides not only monetary aid but also capacity-building initiatives to help cooperatives in the region sustain and expand their operations. During the event, Senator Go emphasized the importance of cooperatives in driving economic growth and fostering community development. "Cooperatives are essential in building stronger communities. Through your collective efforts, we can help ensure sustainable livelihoods and inclusive growth. The Malasakit sa Kooperatiba Program is designed to give our cooperatives the resources they need to thrive and make a meaningful impact in their respective areas," Senator Go shared. Go also expressed his gratitude to the local officials present that day, Lapu Lapu City Councilors Joseph Pangatungan and Efren Herrera and CDA Regional VII Director Christina Villamil, among others. As a co-author and co-sponsor of Republic Act No. 11502, which declares October as National Cooperative Month, Go has consistently promoted cooperative development on a national scale. The law aims to raise awareness about the crucial role cooperatives play in nation-building and to celebrate their contributions each year. Moreover, Senator Go co-sponsored RA 11535, which mandates the appointment of a Cooperatives Development Officer in all municipalities, cities, and provinces, ensuring that cooperatives receive institutional support at the local level. As a member of the Senate Committee on Cooperatives, Go has made it clear that his commitment to the cooperative movement is not just financial. His vision includes creating an enabling environment where cooperatives can grow, innovate, and continue to serve as engines of inclusive economic progress. "Buo po ang aking suporta sa ating mga kooperatiba at sentro po ang mga ito sa marami nating mga inisyatiba. Ang pondong kanilang natanggap ay pwedeng gamitin bilang kapital para mapalago ang kanilang kabuhayan. Puwede rin itong gamitin bilang puhunan sa kanilang maliliit na negosyo," he explained. "Ang layunin natin ay mapalakas ang kakayahan ng mga kooperatiba na tumulong sa kanilang mga miyembro at mapalago ang kabuhayan sa kanilang mga komunidad," Go added. To further express his gratitude and support, Senator Go also gave fare assistance to all cooperatives present and distributed essential goods such as grocery packs, basketballs, volleyballs, shirts, watches, shoes, and mobile phones, underscoring his philosophy of "malasakit" or genuine care for the people. "Sa tulong ng ating mga kooperatiba, malayo ang mararating ng ating mga komunidad. Ang inyong malasakit at pagtutulungan ay patunay na sa tulong-tulong nating pagkilos, kaya nating pagandahin ang kinabukasan ng bawat miyembro ng kooperatiba at ng kanilang mga pamilya," Go remarked. In closing, Senator Go reaffirmed his commitment to supporting cooperatives across the country, urging them to remain steadfast in their mission of empowering their members and contributing to nation-building. "Mga kababayan ko, ang ating mga kooperatiba ay may mahalagang papel sa pagbibigay ng kaunlaran hindi lamang sa ekonomiya, kundi sa bawat pamilyang Pilipino. Nawa'y magpatuloy ang inyong dedikasyon at sipag sa pagsusulong ng kapakanan ng inyong mga miyembro at ng buong komunidad," said Go. On the same day, the senator also assisted more disadvantaged Cebuanos in San Fernando and attended the groundbreaking of the town's Super Health Center. Meanwhile, Go's Malasakit team led a relief operation for displaced workers in Cebu City. Later that day, Go went to Davao City where he assisted hundreds of fire victims and attended the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) National Assembly.

