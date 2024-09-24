RunPod Named to Forbes' Next Billion-Dollar Startups List

AI infrastructure startup recognized among 25 companies most likely to reach $1 billion

We're doing for artificial intelligence what major cloud providers did for internet applications, making powerful computing resources accessible and affordable for developers worldwide.” — Zhen Lu, CEO and Co-Founder of RunPod

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RunPod , a leading cloud computing platform for AI and machine learning workloads, announces its inclusion in Forbes' prestigious "Next Billion-Dollar Startups" list for 2024. The two-year-old startup was named one of 25 U.S. companies most likely to reach a $1 billion valuation, joining a select group of promising ventures in the artificial intelligence sector."This achievement motivates us to continue pushing toward our long-term goal; to shape the future of AI infrastructure," said Zhen Lu, CEO and Co-Founder of RunPod. "We're doing for artificial intelligence what major cloud providers did for internet applications, making powerful computing resources accessible and affordable for developers worldwide."The recognition from Forbes highlights RunPod's rapid growth and innovative approach to AI infrastructure. As part of this growth, RunPod secured a $20 million seed round from the venture capital arms of tech giants Intel and Dell earlier this year.The Forbes Next Billion-Dollar Startups list, now in its 10th year, has proven to be a solid indicator of startup success. Of the 225 startups featured over the past decade, 58% have achieved unicorn status with valuations of $1 billion or more. RunPod joins the ranks of notable past listees such as DoorDash, Figma, and Duolingo.Founded in 2022 by Zhen Lu and Pardeep Singh, RunPod makes AI development accessible, helping bring world-changing ideas to life with its globally distributed GPU cloud platform that empowers developers to deploy custom full-stack AI applications – simply, globally, and at scale.RunPod plans to leverage this recognition to fuel its rapid growth, which will support RunPod's mission to become a leader in defining the next generation of cloud computing.For more information about RunPod, visit www.runpod.io About RunPod:RunPod is a globally distributed GPU cloud platform that empowers developers to deploy custom full-stack AI applications – simply, globally, and at scale. With RunPod’s key offerings, GPU Instances and Serverless GPUs, developers can develop, train and scale AI applications all in one cloud. RunPod is committed to making cloud computing accessible and affordable without compromising features, usability, or experience. It strives to empower individuals and enterprises with cutting-edge technology, enabling them to unlock the potential of AI and cloud computing. To learn more about RunPod, visit www.runpod.io

