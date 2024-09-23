Montgomery County Council Meets on Sept. 24 to Discuss Housing with Maryland Secretary of Housing and Community Development Jacob Day

MARYLAND, September 23 - For Immediate Release: Monday, September 23, 2024

Also on Sept. 24: Council will interview the County Executive’s nominee for chief of Behavioral Health and Crisis Services and vote on resolutions to confirm Darcell Graham as director of Montgomery County Public Libraries and David McBain as assistant chief of police in the Field Services Bureau for the Montgomery County Police Department

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 12 p.m. and the meeting will begin with a discussion with Maryland Secretary of Housing and Community Development Jacob R. Day. The meeting will be held in the Capital Crescent Trail Conference Room.

At 1 p.m., there will be two proclamation presentations. The first, presented by Councilmember Natali Fani-González, will recognize the Coalition for Green Capital. The second, presented by Council President Andrew Friedson and Councilmember Evan Glass, will recognize WSSC Water Commissioner and former Councilmember Howard Denis.

Public Hearing

Unless otherwise noted, the Council will hold the following hybrid public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Residents can visit the Council website to learn about the multiple ways to provide testimony.

District Council Session



Local Map Amendment H-149, regarding the property located at the intersection of Randolph Road and Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, Maryland as part of Parcel A, Plat No. 6337 and Parcel B, Plat No. 8065 in the “Americana Glenmont” subdivision and the “Americana Glenmont Apartments” subdivision

Oral arguments and vote expected: The Council is expected to hold oral arguments and vote on Local Map Amendment H-149, regarding a property located at the intersection of Randolph Road and Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring. The amendment is a request to rezone the property from its current R-30 zone to Commercial Residential Floating (CRF 1.75, C-0.25, R-1.5, H-75). The property is approximately 35 acres and is currently 19 two-to-three story garden-style apartment complex buildings containing 458 dwelling units. The proposed use is a mixed-use residential development containing up to 2,275 residential dwelling units and up to 5,000 square feet of commercial use. The Hearing Examiner recommended approval of this application, but without the proposed connection through Erskine Avenue.

The District Council granted eight requests for oral argument on Sept. 17. After the Council’s vote on the requests for oral argument, Council staff was made aware that one request had been inadvertently omitted. The Council may grant or deny the additional request for oral argument.

Consent Calendar

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Tuesday, Sept. 24, which is available on the Council website.

Resolution to confirm the County Executive's nominee for Director of Public Libraries: Darcell Graham

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a resolution to confirm the County Executive’s nominee, Darcell Graham, for the position of director of Montgomery County Public Libraries. The Council conducted an interview with Graham on Sept. 17.

Resolution to confirm the County Executive's nominee for Assistant Chief of Police in the Field Services Bureau: David McBain

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a resolution to confirm the County Executive’s nominee, David McBain, for the position of assistant chief of police in the Montgomery County Police Department’s (MCPD) Field Services Bureau. The Council conducted an interview with McBain on Sept. 17.

County Executive’s Nominee for Chief of Behavioral Health and Crisis Services

Interview: The Council will conduct an interview with Mónica Martín, who is the County Executive’s nominee for chief of Behavioral Health and Crisis Services within Montgomery County’s Department of Health and Human Services. Martín is currently the acting chief of Behavioral Health and Crisis Services.

