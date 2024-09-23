Prof. Jacopo Buongiorno speaks with ABC News reporter Julia Jacobo about the reopening of Three Mile Island, a former Pennsylvania nuclear power plant, to generate power for artificial intelligence. “Since building a new nuclear power plant can be so time consuming and expensive, extending the license of current plants or refurbishing and restarting those that have been recently shutdown is a very attractive proposition,” says Buongiorno.

