Introducing A Clean Beauty Breakthrough For Skincare Awareness Month

Carmell Secretome™: Built By Biology Ingredients That Replenish, Not Replace, Natural Skin Elements Free From The Foul14™

Carmell Corporation (NASDAQ:CTCX)

Carmell’s clean approach to skincare removes the unnecessary chemicals and uses bioactive ingredients that naturally align with skin health, for both immediate and long-term benefits.” — Dr. Adam Rubinstein

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a month dedicated to celebrating clean cosmetics, Carmell Corporation (Nasdaq: CTCX) , a bio-aesthetics company specializing in skin and hair health, announced the launch of Carmell Secretome™ range of products with select leading physicians. Carmell has developed an innovative new micro-emulsion formulation that enables them to make products free from the Foul14TM - a group of harmful excipients commonly found in traditional skincare products.Carmell Secretome™ combines new innovated formulation science with biotechnology to create the next generation of clean cosmetics. While harnessing the regenerative power of up to 1,000 growth factors, proteins, and bio-lipids, Carmell ensures that no harsh chemicals compromise the formula. Enabled by Carmell’s micro-emulsion technology, bio actives are delivered deep into the skin without the need for synthetic additives or unhealthy preservatives.At the heart of Carmell’s philosophy is the belief in replenishing, rather than replacing, the skin's natural ingredients, just as nature intended. This approach makes Carmell Secretome™ both powerful and gentle. By choosing complete care over “hero” products, Carmell minimizes the skin's exposure to a myriad of preservatives and harsh chemicals, typically found in conventional skincare routines.Carmell’s products are formulated without synthetic ingredients for texture, fragrance, or color known as the Foul14 including:- Sulfates- Silicones- Silicates- Phthalates- Petrolatum- Parabens- Fragrances (Parfums)- Formaldehydes- Food Allergens- Ethanolamines- Drying Alcohols- PFAS- Coal Tar Dyes- BenzeneInstead of relying on open-jar containers or preservative-laden droppers, Carmell Secretome™ uses an airless pump to protect its bioactive ingredients. Carmell’s products have been extensively tested for potency and safety both in-house and with independent third parties.Dr. Adam Rubinstein, a plastic surgeon in Miami, FL, comments, “Carmell’s clean approach to skincare is transformative. By removing the unnecessary chemicals and using bioactive ingredients that naturally align with skin health, Carmell Secretome™ offers both immediate and long-term benefits.”Carmell Secretome™ allows for deeper penetration of bioactive ingredients, promoting skin rejuvenation, hydration, and the reduction of dark spots and fine lines—all without the use of damaging chemicals.Kendra Bracken-Ferguson, CEO of Carmell Corporation, adds, “At Carmell, we’ve developed an exclusion list of 14 excipients, the Foul 14™, which will never be found in our products. The ingredients we exclude offer no real skincare benefits and can penetrate deep into the skin, causing more harm than good.”In honor of Skincare Awareness Month, Carmell is offering a limited-edition discovery kit for those eager to experience the benefits of clean, high-performance skincare. Visit www.carmellsecretome.com and use code freefromfoul14 to unlock your beauty secret.For media inquiries, contact:Kat FleischmanThe Seidel AgencyKat@theseidelagency.comC: 305-490-5911###END###

