**UPDATE** News Release – Missing Work Furlough Inmate arrested, returned to custody
DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION
KA ‘OIHANA HOʻOMALU KALAIMA A HOʻOPONOPONO OLA
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
TOMMY JOHNSON
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HO‘OKELE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Sept. 23, 2024
UPDATE: Missing Work Furlough Inmate arrested, returned to custody
HONOLULU — O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) work furlough inmate Bobby M. Cotton is back in custody after sheriff’s deputies arrested him at The Queen’s Medical Center Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
Cotton, 51, failed to return to OCCC Module 20 from his job-seeking pass by 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. Sheriffs and the Honolulu Police Department were notified.
Cotton sought medical care at Queen’s Saturday and someone recognized him. Sheriffs were called and sheriff’s deputies subsequently arrested him at the hospital. He was returned to custody at OCCC at approximately 2:25 p.m. Saturday.
Cotton is serving time for second-degree robbery. He may now face an additional second-degree escape charge. Second-degree escape is a Class C felony that is punishable by up to five years in prison, if convicted.
Cotton is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status.
###
Media Contact:
Rosemarie Bernardo
Public Information Officer
Hawai‘i Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
Office: 808-587-1358
Cell: 808-683-5507
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://dcr.hawaii.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.