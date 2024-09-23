UPDATE** News Release – Missing Work Furlough Inmate arrested, returned to custody

Submit Release
DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION

KA ‘OIHANA HOʻOMALU KALAIMA A HOʻOPONOPONO OLA

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

TOMMY JOHNSON

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

 

 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sept. 23, 2024

UPDATE: Missing Work Furlough Inmate arrested, returned to custody

HONOLULU — O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) work furlough inmate Bobby M. Cotton is back in custody after sheriff’s deputies arrested him at The Queen’s Medical Center Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.

Cotton, 51, failed to return to OCCC Module 20 from his job-seeking pass by 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. Sheriffs and the Honolulu Police Department were notified.

Cotton sought medical care at Queen’s Saturday and someone recognized him. Sheriffs were called and sheriff’s deputies subsequently arrested him at the hospital. He was returned to custody at OCCC at approximately 2:25 p.m. Saturday.

Cotton is serving time for second-degree robbery. He may now face an additional second-degree escape charge. Second-degree escape is a Class C felony that is punishable by up to five years in prison, if convicted.

Cotton is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status.

### 

Media Contact:

Rosemarie Bernardo

Public Information Officer

Hawai‘i Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Office: 808-587-1358

Cell: 808-683-5507

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://dcr.hawaii.gov

