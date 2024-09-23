Submit Release
TN AG Releases Statement on Recent Court Win in Friends of George’s, Inc. v. Steven Mulroy Case

Monday, September 23, 2024 | 05:08pm

NASHVILLE — Today, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti issued a statement on the United States Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals’ unanimous decision to reject a full circuit review of the Friends of George's, Inc. v. Steven Mulroy case.

“We fought hard to defend Tennessee’s Adult Entertainment Act, and I am glad that the entire Court of Appeals unanimously declined to rehear the case, preserving Tennessee’s win,” said Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti. “There has been a lot of misinformation about the Act’s scope since it became law. Tennessee, home to an incredible community of performers and songwriters, respects the awesome importance of the First Amendment. But the First Amendment allows States to restrict adult entertainment to adult-only spaces.”

You can read the court’s order here.

