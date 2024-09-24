Cognella Academic Publishing Sponsors the Society for Social Work and Research Community-Research Partnership Award

Logo for the Society of Social Work and Research Cognella Logo

New award program recognizes collaborative research between social work researchers and community partners

We couldn’t be more excited to help SSWR recognize those tackling social issues and promoting social justice through collaboration, thought leadership, and cutting-edge research.” — Kassie Graves

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognella, Inc. is delighted to announce its sponsorship of the Society of Social Work and Research (SSWR) Community-Research Partnership Award. This new award program honors collaborative research between social work researchers and community partners working together to advance community science to address complex social problems.

Submissions will be accepted through October 28, 2024, and the inaugural award will be presented at the 2025 SSWR Conference, January 15 – 19, in Seattle, Washington.

Only SSRW members may submit nominations. The lead social work researcher must be a member of SSWR; however, the lead community partner does not need to be a member. Learn more about the SSWR Community-Research Partnership Award and submit a nomination: https://sswr.org/awards/

“This award program has been years in the making. We couldn’t be more excited to help SSWR recognize those tackling social issues and promoting social justice through collaboration, thought leadership, and cutting-edge research,” said Kassie Graves, Cognella Publisher for Social Work, Counseling, and Human Services. “As an academic publisher, we understand the urgent need for creative partnerships and research-based solutions in social work. We hope this award program will inspire those in the profession to lead us into a more equitable and just future through research-based practices and community building.”

About Cognella®

Cognella® is redefining academic publishing by creating teacher-driven, student-centric higher education course materials in print and digital formats under three imprints: Cognella® Academic Publishing, Cognella® Custom, and Cognella® Active Learning. Cognella also publishes engaging nonfiction titles featuring modern perspectives as Cognella® Press. Learn more at www.cognella.com.

About the Society for Social Work and Research (SSWR)

The Society for Social Work and Research advances, disseminates, and translates research that addresses issues of social work practice and policy and promotes a diverse, just, and equitable society. SSWR works collaboratively with a number of other organizations that are committed to improving support for research among social workers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.