Rose-Hulman Ranked No. 1 for 26 Years as Nation’s Best Undergraduate Engineering College in U.S. News & World Report
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology's New Academic Building that has new design spaces, chemistry and biochemistry labs, classrooms, a food science lab, and collaborative workspaces.
College’s Academic Quality, Value, Facilities, and Career Placement Get High Marks Among Peers
This marks the 26th consecutive year that Rose-Hulman has topped the national publication’s annual survey of college engineering deans and senior faculty across America. Rose-Hulman outscored a total of 286 colleges in the category, including Franklin W. Olin College of Engineering (Massachusetts), Harvey Mudd College (California), United States Military Academy at West Point (New York), and Bucknell University (Pennsylvania).
Rose-Hulman also earned No. 1 rankings nationally in two academic department categories this year: Electrical engineering and mechanical engineering. The civil engineering and computer engineering programs were both ranked No. 2, while computer science is ranked among the top 10% of the nation’s undergraduate programs.
“Rose-Hulman’s consistent top ranking is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing a world-class education in engineering, science, and mathematics,” said President Robert A. Coons. “For 26 years, we’ve been recognized for our academic rigor, hands-on learning, and student success—preparing the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers.”
Earlier this summer, Rose-Hulman was featured in the Wall Street Journal’s Top 100 Best Colleges in America and in The Princeton Review’s Best 390 Colleges for 2025. The Wall Street Journal also recognized Rose-Hulman in the top 10 nationally for career preparation and as a recommended college by current students and recent alumni.
“While we are honored by this recognition, we remain focused on the future,” Coons said. “We are committed to evolving, innovating, and ensuring that Rose-Hulman continues to lead in shaping the leaders of tomorrow.”
Rose-Hulman’s Early Action deadline to apply for the 2025-26 school year is Nov. 1, 2024. Apply at www.rose-hulman.edu/apply.
About Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world's best undergraduate science, engineering, and mathematics education in an environment of individual attention and support. The Institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM college for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is nearly 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of more than 2,300 students. Learn more at rose-hulman.edu.
DROPBOX PHOTO AVAILABILITY:
A Dropbox with latest Rose-Hulman campus images can be found at:
https://bit.ly/rhitphotos
Please credit: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology/Bryan Cantwell
ROSE-HULMAN B-ROLL VIDEO:
Video showcasing Rose-Hulman’s campus can be found at:
https://bit.ly/rhitvideos
Any portion of this b-roll segment can be used with this news release.
Dale Long
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
+1 812-208-5615
dale.long@rose-hulman.edu
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Media B-roll Video
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.