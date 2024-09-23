Colusa Indian Energy Earns Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy Preferred Provider Designation

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy announced today that Colusa Indian Energy , a tribal corporation owned wholly by the Colusa Indian Community (CICC) in northern California, has earned the highly regarded Preferred Provider designation through the Alliance’s Preferred Provider Program . This designation recognizes Colusa Indian Energy’s outstanding commitment to delivering high-quality, culturally sensitive clean energy solutions to tribal communities.The Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy Preferred Provider Program was established in 2023 and developed in close collaboration with tribes. The program connects tribal communities with ethical and experienced clean energy developers and was developed to ensure tribes have access to trusted clean energy development and service providers prioritizing tribal sovereignty, sustainability, and economic empowerment. After a rigorous evaluation process, Colusa Indian Energy has demonstrated the highest standards of integrity and technical excellence and a proven track record of serving tribes in a way that is aligned with Native values. Colusa Indian Energy’s new designation as a Preferred Provider strengthens this mission and enhances their ability to serve tribal communities nationwide."We are honored to be designated a Preferred Provider by the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy,” said Ken Ahmann, Chief Operating Officer of Colusa Indian Energy. “This is a recognition of our capabilities and a testament to our commitment to working in true partnership with tribal nations to advance energy sovereignty and sustainable development.""Colusa Indian Energy has shown a deep commitment to upholding the values of tribal self-determination in their work delivering high-quality, professional energy development services to Native American tribes,” said Chéri Smith, President & CEO of the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy. “As an Alliance Preferred Provider, Colusa Indian Energy will play a crucial role in helping the tribes we serve achieve energy sovereignty, and we look forward to deepening our collaboration with them on many impactful projects."The leadership team at Colusa Indian Energy has an impressive track record, having collectively installed over 2,500 megawatts of power generation projects worldwide over the course of their careers. Their dedication extends beyond their own achievements, as they are committed to empowering other Native American tribes to achieve their vision of energy independence."Our technical assistance team has seen firsthand the innovative and respectful approach Colusa Indian Energy takes in its work with tribes,” said Shaun Tsabetsaye, Head of Technical Assistance & Project Development at the Alliance. “Their commitment to delivering culturally appropriate, long-term solutions makes them an ideal partner in the Preferred Provider Program."About the Alliance for Tribal Clean EnergyThe Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy is an Indigenous-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Native American tribes in their self-determined transition to clean energy. Through no-cost technical and financial assistance, policy advocacy, education, and workforce development support, and impactful convening and events, the Alliance supports tribes in advancing economic development, combating climate change, and strengthening sovereignty with the regenerative power of clean energy.The critical work of the Alliance is fully supported by philanthropy, including the MacArthur Foundation, Hewlett Foundation, Blank Foundation, Invest in Our Future Fund, The Lemelson Foundation, Energy Foundation, and other major philanthropies, family offices, and individual donors. For more information, visit www.tribalcleanenergy.org About Colusa Indian EnergyColusa Indian Energy (CIE) stands as a beacon of innovation and empowerment, being a 100% Tribally owned microgrid developer. Their exceptional team has successfully installed over 2.5 gigawatts of power generation capacity worldwide, demonstrating their unparalleled expertise and significant impact. CIE’s mission transcends mere development; they are dedicated to empowering tribes to extend their sovereignty into their energy infrastructures. By partnering with and learning from a tribe that has been a trailblazer in the energy field for decades, Native American tribes can achieve a future of unparalleled sustainability and energy independence.

