UPDATE** News Release – Missing Work Furlough Inmate arrested, returned to custody

DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION

KA ‘OIHANA HOʻOMALU KALAIMA A HOʻOPONOPONO OLA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

TOMMY JOHNSON

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sept. 23, 2024

UPDATE: Missing Work Furlough Inmate arrested, returned to custody

HONOLULU — O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) work furlough inmate Bobby M. Cotton is back in custody after sheriff’s deputies arrested him at The Queen’s Medical Center Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.

Cotton, 51, failed to return to OCCC Module 20 from his job-seeking pass by 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. Sheriffs and the Honolulu Police Department were notified.

Cotton sought medical care at Queen’s Saturday and someone recognized him. Sheriffs were called and sheriff’s deputies subsequently arrested him at the hospital. He was returned to custody at OCCC at approximately 2:25 p.m. Saturday.

Cotton is serving time for second-degree robbery. He may now face an additional second-degree escape charge. Second-degree escape is a Class C felony that is punishable by up to five years in prison, if convicted.

Cotton is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status.

