DIAGNOS Announces Variation in One Insider Ownership

BROSSARD, Quebec, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with regulatory requirements, Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS”, the “Corporation” or the “Issuer”) (TSX Venture: ADK), announces that as a result of the issuance of 8,333,333 common shares (each, a “Share”) as part of a private placement of units announced on September 20, 2024, Mr. Tristram Coffin ceased to be an insider of the Corporation since his ownership dropped below 10%.



Immediately before the issuance of the Shares, Mr. Coffin exercised control, directly and indirectly, over 8,180,234 Shares of the Issuer, representing ownership of 10.04% on an undiluted basis.

The issuance of the Shares remains subject to the TSX Venture approval.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly-traded Canadian corporation with a mission of early detection of critical health issues through the use of advanced image enhancement algorithms which make standard retinal images sharper, clearer and easier to read.

