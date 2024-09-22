Summary

Lystn, LLC d.b.a./ANSWERS Pet Food of Fleetwood, PA, is voluntarily withdrawing certain lots of ANSWERS Detailed Beef Formula for Dogs, ANSWERS Straight Beef Formula for Dogs, and ANSWERS Straight Chicken Formula for Dogs out of an abundance of caution after samples collected by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration were reported to have tested positive for the presence of Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses associated with these lots have been confirmed . Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Listeria monocytogenes rarely causes illness in dogs, but it is possible. Dogs can have mild symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting. Even if a dog is not showing symptoms, it can still be a carrier of the bacteria and spread it to humans. If a dog has consumed a product lot identified below, pet parents are encouraged to consult their veterinarian if symptoms exist.

People can become sick by handling contaminated food or touching surfaces that have been exposed to Listeria monocytogenes. Symptoms in humans may include fever, headache, muscle aches, stiff neck, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Young children, elderly people, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections and symptoms can be more severe. Anyone exhibiting symptoms after handling a product lot identified below, should contact their healthcare provider.

Individuals handling pet food can become infected with Salmonella, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with surfaces exposed to such a lot of product being implicated. There are thousands of species of Salmonella, less than a handful are harmful to pets or humans. Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with such a product should contact their healthcare providers. Children, the elderly, and individuals with compromised immune systems may be at greater risk of Salmonella infection.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets may only exhibit decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed product lot identified below and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

The lots referenced below were distributed throughout the United States in retail stores and direct online sales. Again, no illnesses associated with these lots have been confirmed.

ANSWERS is notifying the public, distributors, and retail stores regarding this notice.

The products being withdrawn are sold in 4lb half gallon cartons (see pictures at end of this announcement). The brand names and lot numbers of the product being withdrawn are listed in the table below:

PRODUCT NAME/UPC SIZE Best Buy / Expiration Lot Code ANSWERS Pet Food Detailed

Beef Formula for

Dogs/856554002102 4lb (Half Gallon Carton) MAY 06, 2026 BUBD MAY 06, 2026 ANSWERS Pet Food Straight

Beef Formula for

Dogs/856554002072 4lb (Half Gallon Carton) JAN 31, 2026 BUBD JAN 31, 2026 ANSWERS Pet Food Straight

Chicken Formula for

Dogs/856554002065 4lb (Half Gallon Carton) JAN 02, 2026

MAR 11, 2026 BUBD JAN 02, 2026 &

MAR 11, 2026

What to Do

FDA guidelines recommend any product from the listed lots that has not yet been consumed should be thrown out or destroyed in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access it. Areas that may have come in contact with any contaminated food should be sanitized. The FDA recommends that people do not touch potentially contaminated food with bare hands and therefore suggests wearing gloves or using paper towels when placing any contaminated product in a sealed bag to throw out or when handling such food.

If consumers have any of these lots of products in their possession and desire a refund, please submit a receipt and pictures of the product to info@answerspetfood.com along with the retailer’s information. If you have questions or concerns, please email ANSWERS’ Pet Food at info@answerspetfood.com.

For Informational Purpose

From time-to-time pathogens appear in all types of pet food products and some may be harmful to pets and/or humans. The FDA considers any presence (zero tolerance) of Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes, regardless of origin, quantity, and type, as an adulterant in pet food. In accordance with the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, to date, ANSWERS has not received any quantification data or a completed Health Hazard Evaluation (HHE) from the FDA or Center for Veterinarian Medicine for these particular lots of products. ANSWERS is conducting this voluntary withdrawal of these particular lots out of an abundance of caution to protect public health by ensuring timely removal of the implicated product lots from the marketplace. ANSWERS will continue investigating this FDA report pursuing its number one priority to bring healthy, safe, truly raw pet food products to market.

ANSWERS has been and will continue to work with the FDA to ensure that the highest and safest food is provided to your pets and continues to stand by the safety of our food and the unique and innovative way we protect our food with fermentation, probiotics and protective cultures that mitigate pathogens from growing.

